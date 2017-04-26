Baron Corbin Suspended by Shane McMahon for Shoving WWE Official

Photo credit: WWE.com.

SmackDown Live general manager Shane McMahon announced a one-week, storyline suspension of Baron Corbin on Wednesday after shoving a WWE official on Tuesday's episode of Talking Smack.

McMahon said the following on Twitter regarding his decision: "It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, WWE is no exception. Baron Corbin's actions on Talking Smack were irresponsible and unprofessional. He has been fined and suspended for one week [effective] immediately."

Corbin shoved the official after attacking his newfound rival, Sami Zayn.

The Lone Wolf lost to AJ Styles on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live, which led to him and Kevin Owens orchestrating a 2-on-1 beatdown of the Phenomenal One.

Zayn came to Styles' aid, which didn't sit well with Corbin.

Corbin is among WWE's fastest-rising Superstars, as he is currently among SmackDown's top heels.

He debuted on the main roster at WrestleMania 32 by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and he has quickly become a focal point of weekly programming.

While Corbin is scheduled to be absent from SmackDown next week, all signs point toward a potential match against Zayn at the SmackDown-branded Backlash pay-per-view May 21.

