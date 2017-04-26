B/R Exclusive: The 2017 NFL Draft According to Your Twitter Data

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It's the most wonderful time of the year, at least if your idea of wonderful is in-depth analysis of college football prospects. Looking to get a slightly clearer (but still extremely inaccurate) picture of which NFL teams will select which players, and in which round of the draft they will select said players? You have options.

Given how many variables go into NFL front office decisions, mock drafts are a futile exercise, yet we all read them anyway—and, as the folks over at Twitter noticed, tweet about them.

Hot draft takes have flooded even the most mock-agnostic timelines for the past few weeks, and since the draft starts Thursday, the timing was perfect to crunch the numbers for a consensus Twitter mock: Which teams and players were mentioned together by the 328 million or so Twitter users the most?

The Twitter data team took a sample size of one week's worth of tweets (April 13-20) and now delivers the definitive Twitter NFL mock draft. If a player was mentioned the same number of times with multiple teams, Twitter deferred to the organization with the higher draft pick. Of the top 10, four match up with Bleacher Report's latest mock—so either our takes are hot or Twitter is more is more realistic than we thought.

Image via Twitter

On the night of the draft, Twitter will also be tracking which players get the most buzz based on the number of tweets/mentions-per-minute they get, which will help predict the draft's most popular stories.

Do your #takes match up with those of the Twitterverse? Check out the results of the mock draft below, exclusive to Bleacher Report:

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE

2. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE



3. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB



4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB



5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR



6. New York Jets: Marshon Lattimore, CB



7. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker, S



8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB



9. Cincinnati Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB



10. Buffalo Bills: Mitchell Trubisky, QB



11. New Orleans Saints: Jamal Adams, S



12. Cleveland Browns: Patrick Mahomes, QB



13. Arizona Cardinals: John Ross, WR



14. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Mixon, RB



15. Indianapolis Colts: Ryan Ramczyk, OT



16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR



17. Washington Redskins: Dalvin Cook, RB



18. Tennessee Titans: O.J. Howard, TE



19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jones, S



20. Denver Broncos: Cam Robinson, OT



21. Detroit Lions: Haason Reddick, LB



22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OG



23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE



24. Oakland Raiders: Chidobe Awuzie, CB



25. Houston Texans: Garett Bolles, OT



26. Seattle Seahawks: Malik McDowell, DT



27. Kansas City Chiefs: Jarrad Davis, LB



28. Dallas Cowboys: T.J. Watt, OLB



29. Green Bay Packers: Quincy Wilson, CB



30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Obi Melifonwu, S



31. Atlanta Falcons: Jabrill Peppers, S



32. New Orleans Saints: Charles Harris, OLB

