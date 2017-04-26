Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Target Willian, Top Rumours

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will attempt to sign former player Willian from Chelsea as he expands his squad in the summer transfer window.

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC reported sources have said United will aim to bring in four new faces before the start of the new season to help replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney—the former has not yet agreed to a new deal and has a long-term injury, while the latter is rumoured to move on.

Mourinho wants to add a centre-back and midfielder, as well as two forwards to spice up his options.

Ogden explained the reasons behind the interest in Willian:

Mourinho believes the 28-year-old's experience, pace and goal threat can add a new dimension to United's midfield next season and has instructed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to pursue the player, who he signed for Chelsea in a £32 million deal from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013. Prising Willian from Chelsea will not be straightforward, however, due to the complications posed by the London club selling to one of their key rivals.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Brazilian featured prominently for Mourinho during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, and he was one of the few success stories during the self-proclaimed Special One's last season in charge of the Blues.

However, the 28-year-old has only started 13 Premier League games since the arrival of coach Antonio Conte, according to WhoScored.com. The player has been a regular substitute for the Italian, rising from the bench on 16 occasions and scoring six goals.

Ogden added Mourinho is confident he can convince Willian to defect from west London after his lack of minutes this term.

Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star reported United will put together a £35 million deal to capture the attacking midfielder, offering him a wage of £200,000 per week. However, Willian recently signed a new deal to remain with Chelsea until 2020.

Squawka Football highlighted the player's effectiveness for his team:

Willian would be the perfect addition at Old Trafford, bringing pace and precision to the United attack in abundance.

The player is the archetypal Mourinho soldier, willing to run off the ball while providing a great attitude towards tactics and workmanship.

United have been short in the attacking department since Mourinho's arrival at the Theatre of Dreams, and the manager can tailor his striker options if he can secure Willian's talents before pre-season begins.

