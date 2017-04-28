Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City: News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Middlesbrough's future is almost decided as they stare relegation from the Premier League in the eye, but victory against Manchester City could change their fortunes as the countdown to the end of the campaign intensifies on Sunday.

Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola has experienced a difficult first year in charge in Manchester, and his team failed as they lost touch with leaders Chelsea.

Boro beat Sunderland 1-0 on Wednesday, aiding their chances of pulling off a great escape at the final hurdle.

Here is how you can watch the vital game from the Riverside Stadium:

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 2:05 p.m. BST/ 9:05 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports Live

Boro's faint hopes of survival were given a major boost after they defeated Sunderland 1-0 at the Riverside.

Marten de Roon's early goal was enough for the hosts as they beat the Black Cats, leaving them six points from safety.

It has been a difficult return to the Premier League for the north-east club, often unable to score goals after their defence has put them in strong tactical positions.

Hull City's excellent home form could yet be the straw that breaks the camel's back for Boro, as the Tigers become an improving prospect under coach Marco Silva.

City have shown glimpses of the future under Guardiola, but the magical football they are capable of has been missing against less obvious opponents.

Boro are the type of team who could give the Sky Blues a shock, but Guardiola knows his men must keep winning if they want to be in the UEFA Champions League mix next term.

Mark Lawrenson of BBC Sport outlined his thoughts on City's current standings:

No trophy for Guardiola is no big deal, but missing out on the top four would be abject failure with what he has got and where Manchester City want to be. I don't see that happening, but it would be interesting to hear Guardiola's assessment after a year in England if that is the situation he finds himself in. I would not say he has misjudged the Premier League, but I don't think he ever quite got a handle on the fact there is no such game as an easy game here - home or away.

This is a fixture neither team can afford to lose for different reasons, and City's attacking prowess should allow Guardiola a comfortable night at the Riverside.

Gabriel Jesus is back in the fold after a spell out injured, and the Brazil international will be champing at the bit to be included in the starting XI for the remaining games.

Boro will have to produce their performance of the season to topple their mighty opponents, but City are better suited to playing the sides in the top half of the Premier League due to stylistic and defensive reasons.