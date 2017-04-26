Marshawn Lynch Reportedly to Announce Signing with Raiders at a Block Party

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly set to officially announce his arrival to the Oakland Raiders with a block party in Oakland, California, on Thursday, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Lynch and the Raiders came to terms on a contract. Also, the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks agreed to swap late-round draft picks in 2018 as part of the trade involving Lynch.

Lynch is an Oakland native, and he attended the University of California, Berkeley.

The 31-year-old veteran retired following the 2015 season, as injuries limited him to seven games, 417 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

In coming out of retirement, Lynch will have an opportunity to play close to home and provide the Raiders with the backfield punch they currently lack.

Leading rusher Latavius Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, which left Oakland scrambling at running back.

The acquisition of Lynch will allow DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard to maintain the change-of-pace roles they thrived in last season.

Lynch is a five-time Pro Bowler who registered at least 1,200 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns every year from 2011 through 2014 with the Seahawks.

