Louisiana-Lafayette Football Players Reportedly Arrested for Alleged Dorm Theft

According to TMZ Sports, 13 football players from Louisiana-Lafayette have been arrested for their alleged role in a dorm room theft.

All 13 have been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft after allegedly stealing $2,400 worth of property from a student on April 5. There is reportedly video of the incident.

According to Jim Hummel of KATC TV3, the players arrested were Matthew Aaron Barnes, Joseph Dillon, Robert Hunt, Denarius Howard, Jarvis Jeffries, LaDarrius Kidd, Terik Miller, Damar'ren Mitchell, Trey Ragas, Simeon Thomas, Levarious Varnado, D'Aquin Withrow and Jordan Wright.

