NFL Draft 2017: Latest Trade Rumors, Daily Schedule and Round 1 Mock

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The day is upon us—it's finally time for the NFL draft.

After an offseason of rumors, mock drafts, testing and speculation, teams will finally answer every question and make their selections starting on Thursday night. Below, we'll break down the schedule, offer one last mock draft and detail a few of the biggest rumors heading into the first round.

NFL Draft Schedule Date Time (ET) Round(s) Watch Thursday, April 27 8 p.m. 1 NFL Network, ESPN Friday, April 28 7 p.m. 2-3 NFL Network, ESPN Saturday, April 29 12 p.m. 4-7 NFL Network, ESPN

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 13 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 14 Philadelphia Eagles Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 15 Indianapolis Colts Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 16 Baltimore Ravens Forrest Lamp, OG/T, Western Kentucky 17 Washington T.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross, WR, Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Reuben Foster, LB, Detroit Lions 22 Miami Dolphins Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA 23 New York Giants Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 24 Oakland Raiders Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 31 Atlanta Falcons Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 32 New Orleans Saints DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

While the above draft didn't take trades into consideration, they surely will be a major part of the draft process. Indeed, much of the trade buzz revolving around this year's NFL draft is teams trying to trade back and acquire more picks.

The Tennessee Titans, for example, have received offers for their No. 5 pick and are considering moving it and obtaining more selections, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. And Schefter also reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering trading the No. 19 pick to move back in the first round or out of it altogether.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote of the New York Jets: "I do not expect a quarterback at pick No. 6 overall. Odds are the Jets attempt to trade out of the top 10 to let a team like the Cleveland Browns move up to select [Mitchell] Trubisky."

And then there's the San Francisco 49ers. Chris Burke of SI.com noted: "New San Francisco GM John Lynch has made no secret about his willingness to discuss a move down the board. Unless he’s in love with Trubisky or Deshaun Watson, such a move would be prudent."

The Browns could also consider making a move for Tennessee's No. 5 pick. According to Miller: "Myles Garrett should be the No. 1 overall pick, but will he be? Based on sources in the Browns front office, I'm 99 percent sure he's the pick. The team is also making calls trying to trade back into the top 10 from their spot at No. 12 overall for Trubisky."

Browns fans surely would be thrilled if the team ended up with Garrett and Trubisky. And it doesn't seem like a longshot—Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported that the Browns have been in contact with at least four teams in the top eight about trading up from No. 12.

Silver added: "Now this is something that would likely happen in real time when these teams were on the clock because obviously if the target is Trubisky and he goes earlier than expected, then those discussions would be moot."

The clear implications of these rumors is twofold:

Most teams are more interested in moving down then moving up. The pursuit of Trubisky —namely by the Browns—could totally shake up the top half of the first round.

There are other major questions that will be answered on Thursday, of course. Will off-field concerns force players like Reuben Foster, Dalvin Cook, Jabrill Peppers and Gareon Conley to slide? Will quarterbacks go early or will teams wait until later in the first round? Could we see two running backs off the board in the top 10 picks? Will the Browns truly be crazy enough to pass on Garrett with the top overall pick?

Thursday, in other words, is going to a lot of fun. As usual, the NFL draft won't lack for drama.