NFL Draft 2017: Latest Trade Rumors, Daily Schedule and Round 1 Mock

    The day is upon us—it's finally time for the NFL draft.

    After an offseason of rumors, mock drafts, testing and speculation, teams will finally answer every question and make their selections starting on Thursday night. Below, we'll break down the schedule, offer one last mock draft and detail a few of the biggest rumors heading into the first round.

    NFL Draft Schedule
    Thursday, April 278 p.m.1NFL Network, ESPN
    Friday, April 287 p.m.2-3NFL Network, ESPN
    Saturday, April 2912 p.m.4-7NFL Network, ESPN

     

    2017 NFL Mock Draft
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    3Chicago BearsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    6New York JetsMitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    9Cincinnati BengalsJonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    11New Orleans SaintsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    13Arizona CardinalsMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    14Philadelphia EaglesQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    15Indianapolis ColtsHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    16Baltimore RavensForrest Lamp, OG/T, Western Kentucky
    17WashingtonT.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin
    18Tennessee TitansJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    20Denver BroncosO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    21Detroit LionsReuben Foster, LB, Detroit Lions
    22Miami DolphinsTakkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA
    23New York GiantsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    24Oakland RaidersJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    25Houston TexansPatrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    27Kansas City ChiefsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    28Dallas CowboysTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersAlvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    31Atlanta FalconsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    32New Orleans SaintsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

    While the above draft didn't take trades into consideration, they surely will be a major part of the draft process. Indeed, much of the trade buzz revolving around this year's NFL draft is teams trying to trade back and acquire more picks.

    The Tennessee Titans, for example, have received offers for their No. 5 pick and are considering moving it and obtaining more selections, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. And Schefter also reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering trading the No. 19 pick to move back in the first round or out of it altogether.

    Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote of the New York Jets: "I do not expect a quarterback at pick No. 6 overall. Odds are the Jets attempt to trade out of the top 10 to let a team like the Cleveland Browns move up to select [Mitchell] Trubisky."

    And then there's the San Francisco 49ers. Chris Burke of SI.com noted: "New San Francisco GM John Lynch has made no secret about his willingness to discuss a move down the board. Unless he’s in love with Trubisky or Deshaun Watson, such a move would be prudent."

    The Browns could also consider making a move for Tennessee's No. 5 pick. According to Miller: "Myles Garrett should be the No. 1 overall pick, but will he be? Based on sources in the Browns front office, I'm 99 percent sure he's the pick. The team is also making calls trying to trade back into the top 10 from their spot at No. 12 overall for Trubisky."

    Browns fans surely would be thrilled if the team ended up with Garrett and Trubisky. And it doesn't seem like a longshot—Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported that the Browns have been in contact with at least four teams in the top eight about trading up from No. 12

    Silver added: "Now this is something that would likely happen in real time when these teams were on the clock because obviously if the target is Trubisky and he goes earlier than expected, then those discussions would be moot."

    The clear implications of these rumors is twofold:

    1. Most teams are more interested in moving down then moving up.
    2. The pursuit of Trubisky—namely by the Browns—could totally shake up the top half of the first round.

    There are other major questions that will be answered on Thursday, of course. Will off-field concerns force players like Reuben Foster, Dalvin Cook, Jabrill Peppers and Gareon Conley to slide? Will quarterbacks go early or will teams wait until later in the first round? Could we see two running backs off the board in the top 10 picks? Will the Browns truly be crazy enough to pass on Garrett with the top overall pick?

    Thursday, in other words, is going to a lot of fun. As usual, the NFL draft won't lack for drama.