Derek Carr Reacts to Report Marshawn Lynch Will Be Traded to Raiders

After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks came to terms on a deal for running back Marshawn Lynch, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr commented on the move.

As seen in the following tweet, Carr welcomed Lynch to Oakland:

Per Rapoport and Garafolo, the trade will involve the Raiders and Seahawks swapping late-round draft picks in 2018.

Rapoport and Garafolo added that completion of a physical is the only thing needed to make the transaction official.

When asked about the possibility of acquiring Lynch by Steve Wyche on NFL Network's Up To The Minute Live (h/t NFL.com's Conor Orr) last week, Carr supported the idea completely: "I think it would be awesome just to have him around. He's a great teammate from everyone that I've talked to from the couple of Seahawks that we've had on our team. They love him."

The 31-year-old Lynch retired following a 2015 season that saw him struggle through injuries and finish with just 417 rushing yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

The Oakland native was among the most consistent forces in the NFL before that, though, as he reached four consecutive Pro Bowls and registered at least 1,200 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns every year from 2011 through 2014.

Oakland lost 2016 leading rusher Latavius Murray to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, which left unproven options at running back in DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.

The Raiders leaned heavily on Carr and a high-octane passing attack to go 12-4 and return to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2002, and the addition of Lynch figures to make the offense even more dangerous.

