    ISIS Holds Boy Named After Lionel Messi Captive for 2 Years

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    A three-year-old Kurdish Yazidi boy was reportedly kidnapped and held hostage for two years by ISIS because he was named after Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

    According to Iraq Today and Mohamed Mostafa of Iraqi News (via Chris Kitching in the Mirror), the young boy was abducted in 2014 along with his mother and sister. The family was later rescued after ISIS demanded a ransom and that his name be changed to Hassan.

    His father told the Kurdistan 24 website (h/t Kitching) that his name was deemed "infidel" by the terrorist group.

    Now five years old, the youngster is now with his father, mother and sister at a refugee camp in Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan, but has been left traumatised by the ordeal:

    The kidnap took place when ISIS invaded Sinjar, Iraq, in late 2014 . 

     