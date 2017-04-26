    Teddy Bridgewater Contract Option Reportedly Won't Be Picked Up After Leg Injury

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 28: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers on August 28, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly unlikely to pick up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's fifth-year contract option for 2018 by the May 2 deadline.

    According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Vikings are reluctant to pick up the option since it would guarantee Bridgewater $11 million-plus regardless of injury.

    Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season due to a leg injury.

    Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikes general manager Rick Spielman said Tuesday there is still no timetable for Bridgewater's return.

    After Bridgewater went down with a torn ACL just prior to the start of the 2016 campaign, the Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Bradford set the NFL single-season record with a completion percentage of 71.6 percent, and he is set to be Minnesota's starter in 2017. The veteran will become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

    The Vikings selected Bridgewater with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Louisville.

    He started 28 games in his first two seasons and led Minnesota to the playoffs with an 11-5 record in 2015.

    Bridgewater was also named to the Pro Bowl at the conclusion of the 2015 season after throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with three rushing touchdowns.

     

