AFL Round 6 Betting Preview: Game Odds, Trends, Analysis for Week Ahead

Greater Western Sydney's 2016 Premiership tilt was halted in dramatic circumstances by the Western Bulldogs in the preliminary final last year.

The emerging Giants, favourites for the 2017 title, will be looking to exact some revenge when they host the Dogs on Friday night in Canberra.



The Giants have flown largely under the radar this season, but at 4-1 after five rounds are well-poised to flex their muscles as the team to beat in 2017. They are $1.32 betting favourites according to AustralianGambling.com.au to defeat the Dogs, with the defending premiers at $3.42, slightly longer odds than they were when they caused the upset in last year's finals.



A win for the Giants would likely move them up at least one spot on the ladder, with two of the unbeaten teams—Adelaide and Richmond—meeting in Adelaide on Sunday.



The hype around the Richmond side continues to build after their memorable Anzac Day eve win over Melbourne, but the oddsmakers expect that their winning streak to end here with the Crows $1.18 favourites for the Adelaide Oval clash. The Tigers are $4.90.



The other 5-0 team, Geelong, meet Collingwood at the MCG on Sunday in a game which could well decide the fate of Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley.

The Magpies (1-4) have made their worst-ever start under Buckley and are $4.70 outsiders to relieve the pressure from their coach on Sunday. The Cats are $1.19 to make it a 6-0 start to the year, but they have lost to Collingwood at the MCG the past two years.





The team who beat Collingwood on Tuesday, Essendon, are $1.88 betting favourites to go back-to-back when they confront Melbourne ($1.92) at Etihad Stadium. The venue for this game is probably why Essendon are starting favourites, with Melbourne having an appalling recent record at the ground.



Western Australian clubs West Coast and Fremantle meet for their derby on Saturday night at Subiaco Oval in what will be a key game for both teams. The Dockers have rebounded with three consecutive wins, including two narrow successes over the past fortnight, to sit just outside the eight.



The jury is out on the Eagles, who were poor when beaten comprehensively by Hawthorn last week. But returning to Perth, where they clearly play their best football, they are $1.45 favourites to win this, with the Dockers at $2.77.



Having notched their first win of the season, Hawthorn are slight favourites at $1.81 when they meet St Kilda ($2) in Launceston on Saturday. That is the longest price the Hawks have started in Launceston in 10 years, having won 19 games straight at the venue.



Two of Saturday's games see winless teams as short-priced favourites, with Sydney $1.11 to get their first win of the season against Carlton ($6.70), while North Melbourne are $1.47 to break their duck against Gold Coast ($2.68).



The other match sees Port Adelaide as $1.19 favourites to beat Brisbane ($4.75) at the Gabba.