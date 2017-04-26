NRL Round 9 Betting Preview: Game Odds, Trends, Analysis for Week Ahead

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Round 9 of the National Rugby League season is highlighted by a clash between the top two teams on the ladder, Melbourne Storm and St. George Illawarra Dragons.



The Storm ascended back to the top of the table courtesy of a hard-fought win over the New Zealand Warriors on Anzac Day, and they have just five days to recover ahead of this Sunday's game at WIN Stadium.



But the Dragons are coming off the same break, having suffered the disappointment of an extra-point defeat against the Roosters, and are set for another stern test of their Premiership credentials.



The Storm have not won in Wollongong since 2005 but are $1.45 favourites to prevail, according to AustralianGambling.com.au, with the Dragons at $2.80. The line is six points in the home team's favour which is the margin or less in which seven of the eight matches were decided by last week.



The team who would benefit most from a Dragons loss would be their conquerors of last week, the Sydney Roosters. They could rise to second if they can get the two points when they travel to Auckland to face the New Zealand Warriors earlier on Sunday.



The oddsmakers have given the Roosters favouritism in that match, but not by much at $1.82 to the Warriors at $2. The line is just 1.5 with the visitors having lost five of their past seven matches in New Zealand, including a 12-10 defeat there last year.



The Brisbane Broncos have ridden the rollercoaster this season but are back on track after a hat-trick of wins moved them to fifth. They are $1.42 to make that four straight successes when they host the out-of-form Penrith Panthers, who are $2.90 outsiders in the Thursday night match.



The Panthers' season is starting to fall apart off the back of three straight losses, including an upset loss to the Parramatta Eels last week, and they are 14th and already two games out of the fight for the eight.





On Friday night, South Sydney will be hoping to resolve their puzzling home form against the Manly Sea Eagles at Allianz Arena. The Rabbitohs are $2.04 to record their first home win of the season, while the Sea Eagles—fresh off an upset win over the Canberra Raiders last week—are $1.80 betting favourites.



Later on Friday, the North Queensland Cowboys are $1.52 to defeat Parramatta in Townsville, having got back to form with a win over the Newcastle Knights. The Cowboys could get four-time Dally M winner Johnathan Thurston back, which makes their odds look appealing with the Eels currently $2.55 outsiders.



With Jarryd Hayne back in form and flying, the Gold Coast Titans go into their match as $1.24 favourites against the Newcastle Knights ($4.15). The Titans haven't won back-to-back matches since Round 24 last year, while the Knights have won just one of their past 26.



The other Saturday games sees the Canberra Raiders at $1.50 when they visit the Canterbury Bulldogs ($2.65), while the Cronulla Sharks are $1.53 to get their Premiership defence back on track against the Wests Tigers ($2.55).