2017 NFL Draft Trade Rumors: Buccaneers Discussing Trading Down from No. 19

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in discussions with at least three teams about trading back in the first round from the No. 19 selection and potentially out of the first round altogether, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This year's NFL draft is considered rich with talent and fairly deep, so trading out of the first round could allow for the team to accumulate draft picks while still potentially acquiring a player they have high on their board.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.