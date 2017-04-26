2017 NFL Draft Betting Odds: Garrett, Trubisky, Fournette Highlight Props Board

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns not only own the top pick in Thursday's NFL draft first round by virtue of finishing a league-worst 1-15 in 2016, they also hold the 12th overall selection and figure to use at least one of those picks on a quarterback.

And North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is the -333 betting favorite (bet $333 to win $100) to be the first of his position picked at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Most mock drafts have the Browns taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall on Thursday. However, Cleveland could also grab Trubisky at No. 1 or trade down and select him with their first pick. That being said, Garrett remains massive -1600 chalk to be selected with the top pick with Trubisky the +700 second choice if the team goes that direction instead.

A lot can happen between now and when the Browns are officially on the clock, and there are plenty of other props that are also worth a look.

For example, LSU running back Leonard Fournette is another hot player many teams are coveting in the first round. Fournette was an early Heisman Trophy candidate in each of his two years in Baton Rouge, and he could go as high as fourth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fournette is a heavy -500 favorite to be the first running back selected followed by Stanford's Christian McCaffrey (+500), Florida State's Dalvin Cook (+650) and Oklahoma's Joe Mixon (+5000). Mixon does not have much of a chance to go in the first round due to his controversial past, but McCaffrey and Cook both have a good shot.

Besides Trubisky, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer could all go in the first round as well.

Where Kizer ultimately lands will probably determine whether bettors cash the over or under on 3.5 signal-callers picked in the first round because Watson and Mahomes are each expected to go among the top 32 selections. Over 3.5 is worth +170 (bet $100 to win $170) while the under is still a solid favorite at -220.

Watson has a slight chance to be the first quarterback picked at +275 and could go as high as No. 2 to the San Francisco 49ers.