Eric Thames Subjected to 2nd Random Drug Test After Hitting MLB-Leading 11th HR

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After hitting his major league-leading 11th home run Tuesday, Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames submitted his second random drug test since the start of the regular season.

Thames is in the midst of his first MLB season since 2012 after spending three years in South Korea, and he made it clear he has nothing to hide, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy:

I went the long way around to come back here. This whole thing is surprising me, as well. I really have no goals for this year. I wasn't trying to break any records or set anything. I just wanted to apply what I learned in Korea to see how it would fare here. I'm shocked at all the results. I'm just here to play ball, and do my best to stay healthy, and stretch as much as I can. So, yeah, if people keep thinking I'm on stuff, I'll be here every day. I have lots of blood and urine.

With one more home run this season, Thames will match his previous MLB career high set in 2011.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.