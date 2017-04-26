    NFL Draft 2017: Latest Expert Mocks and Predictions for Round 1

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    Deshaun Watson is one name all over the place in recent expert mocks.
    Deshaun Watson is one name all over the place in recent expert mocks.Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Mock drafts continue to pour in ahead of Thursday's NFL draft, which happens to be one of the year's biggest sporting events. 

    The 2017 event is all but set. Teams have boards scrawled in permanent marker. Scouts can ease off after another rigorous cycle. Prospects can relax, at least as much as humanly possible given the situation, as everything is now out of their hands.

    This quick sprint to the beginning of the draft, where commissioner Roger Goodell surely receives a boo or two upon arrival at the podium just outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will be defined by the wild smokescreens thrown out by teams looking to manipulate how the order plays out.

    Otherwise, it's a time for fans to sit back and enjoy the endless mock drafts flowing in like homework assignments. Now a critical part of the process as a guide to the stock market and team needs, mock season's final throes have something for everyone.

    Here's a look at a few notable details from the latest expert mocks.

                

    Expert: Sports Illustrated's Emily Kaplan

    Notable Pick: No. 6 Washington Redskins: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

    1. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    2. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    3. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    4. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    5. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    6. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    7. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    8. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    9. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    10. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    11. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    12. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    13. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    14. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    15. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    16. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    17. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    18. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    19. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    20. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    21. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    22. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    23. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    24. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    26. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    27. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    28. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    29. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    30. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    32. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    34. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    35. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    36. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    38. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    40. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    41. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    42. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    43. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    44. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    46. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    47. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    48. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    49. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    50. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    52. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    53. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    54. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    55. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    57. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    58. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    59. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    60. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    61. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    62. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    63. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    64. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    65. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    66. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    67. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    68. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    69. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    70. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    71. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    72. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    73. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    74. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    75. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    76. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    77. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    78. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    79. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    80. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    81. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    82. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    83. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    84. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    85. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    86. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    87. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    88. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    89. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    90. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    91. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    92. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    93. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    94. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    95. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    96. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    Here's a fun swerve fans should enjoy. 

    As Sports Illustrated's Emily Kaplan wisely points out, the Washington Redskins love to make a big splash for the sake of a big splash.

    And what a big splash this would be.

    No doubt North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky is one of four quarterbacks with a shot of coming off the board in the top 15. He's 6'2" and 222 pounds with a strong arm and all the upside a team could want in a potential franchise quarterback, provided he cleans up a habit of panicking under pressure.

    For Kaplan, these traits entice the Redskins to pull off a trade with the New York Jets:

    The Redskins can't afford the franchise tag carousel with Kirk Cousins forever. Trubisky is the most consistent and accurate passer of this crop, but he still might need some grooming after only 13 starts at UNC. Let Trubisky sit one year behind Cousins, then reap the (less expensive) rewards.

    Cousins completed 67 percent of his passes last year for 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, yet the Redskins have been oddly non-committal toward him. Drafting an eventual replacement for the sake of saving cap and applying it elsewhere is something Washington might do. 

    The only problem with this scenario is the Jets themselves, a team still searching for a franchise signal-caller. Still, the idea of Washington moving around and making a big splash is certainly something to keep in the back of the mind.

      

    Expert: ESPN.com's NFL Nation Reporters

    Notable Pick: No. 32 New Orleans Saints: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

    1. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    2. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    3. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    4. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    5. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    6. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    7. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    8. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    9. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    10. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    11. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    12. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    13. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    14. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    15. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    16. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    17. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    18. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    19. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    20. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    21. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    22. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    23. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    24. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    26. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    27. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    28. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    29. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    30. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    32. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    34. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    35. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    36. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    38. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    40. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    41. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    42. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    43. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    44. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    46. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    47. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    48. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    49. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    50. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    52. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    53. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    54. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    55. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    57. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    58. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    59. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    60. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    61. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    62. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    63. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    64. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    65. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    66. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    67. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    68. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    69. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    70. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    71. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    72. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    73. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    74. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    75. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    76. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    77. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    78. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    79. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    80. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    81. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    82. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    83. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    84. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    85. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    86. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    87. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    88. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    89. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    90. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    91. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    92. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    93. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    94. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    95. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    96. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    The New Orleans Saints are one of the draft's most interesting teams this year for a few reasons. 

    For one, the team clutches a pair of first-round picks while needing a serious rebuild on the defensive side of the ball. Two, said rebuild has to happen fast and quite well if the team wants to contend as Drew Brees' career winds down.

    What doesn't often come up in the thought process around the Saints is the idea the team might use one of the two picks to find Brees' eventual successor.

    A mock by ESPN.com's NFL Nation reporters, this pick made by Mike Triplett, did just that: "It will probably take a perfect storm like this for the Saints to draft a QB in Round 1 since Drew Brees is still thriving at age 38. But the possibility is definitely in play, as they have taken a hard look at the top prospects in this year's class."

    It's a hard pick to argue against. Clemson's Deshaun Watson enters the league after winning a title and boasts good size (6'2", 221 pounds), arm strength and an ability to make plays with his feet. If he can cut down the turnovers, he could start right away for a team in need.

    Luckily for all involved, the Saints won't need Watson as a rookie. He'll learn from one of the league's best before taking over, perhaps giving the Saints a smooth transition and helping avoid a complete rebuild.

            

    Expert: CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco

    Notable Pick: No. 6 Cleveland Browns: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Everybody seems to want a piece of the No. 6 pick in the mock realm.

    If the Jets don't want to grab a quarterback, a mock from CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco has the Cleveland Browns moving up from No. 12 to get their guy after taking Myles Garrett with the first pick:

    The Browns should jump up to this spot to take a quarterback, and I would take Mahomes. I think he has the highest ceiling. I wouldn't move up until I made a push to get Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots. If that doesn't happen, give up No. 12 this year, a second this year and a third next year to get this pick and take Mahomes.

    This falls perfect in line with the report from NFL Network's Michael Silver suggesting the Browns keep working the phones while trying to trade up into the top eight picks.

    Prisco tabbing Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes as the guy speaks to the unpredictability of the top four quarterbacks in the class.

    That isn't to suggest Mahomes isn't worth the pick—he is. Mahomes looks the part at 6'2" and 225 pounds, has the strongest arm in the class and can bully defenders as a runner in a way that might remind some of Cam Newton. He might have a tough transition from his collegiate offense, but he'd have plenty of time to grow alongside a young core in Cleveland.

    This is a case of the Browns living up to an old stereotype by having the cake and eating it too. Really, it'd be a genius job by the front office to acquire future-looking assets, then grab the best overall player in a class and their preferred signal-caller of the future.

             

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.