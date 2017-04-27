Buying or Selling Boston Red Sox's 5 Most Surprising April Stars

0 of 5

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox entered the season with lofty expectations after winning 93 games last season and then adding Chris Sale to the mix in a winter meetings blockbuster.

At 11-9, with a plus-1 run differential, they haven't exactly stormed out of the gates. But all things considered, it could be a whole lot worse.

A pair of key arms in David Price and Tyler Thornburg have yet to make their season debuts, the offense is still trying to find consistent run production in the wake of David Ortiz's retirement and a new-look relief corps is still in the process of sorting out roles.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are some surprise April stars who have gone a long way toward offsetting those early issues.

But are they the real deal?

Ahead, we'll dive a bit deeper into five early standouts and decide whether to buy or sell their performances.