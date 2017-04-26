WWE Payback 2017: Updated Match Card, Predictions for Entire Raw PPV

WWE Payback 2017: Updated Match Card, Predictions for Entire Raw PPVApril 26, 2017
WWE Raw takes a step out of the WrestleMania 33 lull this weekend with the brand-exclusive Payback show.
And while the brand's main prize, the Universal Championship, is not on offer, there are still plenty of talking points.
Braun Strowman takes his latest step towards a potential bout with Brock Lesnar by taking on Roman Reigns, while some of Raw's other championships will be defended on the night.
But who will win the matches in question? Here's a look at the full card.
Updated Match Card
- Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (WWE United States Championship)
- The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (WWE Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors match)
- Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
- Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
- Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women's Championship)
Lower Card Matches
Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
There is little doubting that Neville has done wonders for WWE's cruiserweight division. However, this weekend, he faces the biggest fight to hold on to his title yet.
Neville has already seen off Austin Aries once—but this weekend, the opportunity for Aries to even the stakes and win the Cruiserweight Championship looks like a potentially huge moment for the division.
Neville's alliance with TJ Perkins could be important, but this should be Aries' night. Back him to get the win.
Winner: Austin Aries
The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (WWE Raw Tag Team Championships)
Matt and Jeff Hardy have been a breath of fresh air since returning to WWE—but their rivalry with Sheamus and Cesaro has been confusing, to say the least.
The babyface vs. babyface dynamic has taken some getting use to. Recently, WWE has been teasing tension with the unlikely couple of Sheamus and Cesaro appearing to be more and more hostile after being beaten in singles competition.
But even that aggression shouldn't be enough to win the titles this weekend. The Hardy Boyz are destined for a lengthy run with the belts—and bigger opponents await. Raw should be prepared for The Club vs. The Hardy Boyz, hopefully.
Winners: The Hardy Boyz
Midcard Matches
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (WWE United States Championship)
Given the stipulations in place for Kevin Owens' defense of the United States Championship, it's hard to see anything other than a win for the reigning champ here.
Owens has the potential to go on and dominate SmackDown Live following his trade from Raw earlier this month, so pinning the belt back on Chris Jericho here makes little sense.
There's not much else to be said. Owens will win, and he should win clean to give him some momentum moving into the summer.
Winner: Kevin Owens
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women's Championship)
Bayley's title reign has, thus far, failed to captivate the imagination.
Given the momentum with which she arrived from NXT with, that can only be regarded as a big disappointment.
So does WWE make the bold call and hand Alexa Bliss the opportunity to carry on where she left off on SmackDown Live? It wouldn't be the worst decision in the world.
Bliss has all the credentials to go on and become a big star in WWE, and her trade from Tuesday night to Monday night could be the start of a big summer.
Winner: Alexa Bliss
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
It's difficult to work out who needs the win more this Sunday.
Both Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe are somewhat lost in the shuffle at the moment. Neither look like they're ready for Raw's main event scene, and although their feud has shown glimpses of potential, on the whole, it's flattered to deceive.
There's the potential for it to get even better and run beyond Payback, but who needs victory the most this weekend?
The honest answer is probably Seth Rollins. Sure, he had a good win against Triple H at WrestleMania, but to get properly back on track, it would be nice to see him score a second consecutive win on pay-per-view.
Winner: Seth Rollins
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Quite what WWE has in mind for the House of Horrors match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton is anyone's guess.
However, one thing is for certain. With the title not on the line and nothing for Orton to lose, it has to be Bray who gets the win.
His switch to Raw needs to start with a real bang. Orton can easily survive a defeat in a stipulation match, head back to SmackDown Live and prepare for Jinder Mahal.
It's been the story of Wyatt's career that a pay-per-view match feels vital for his momentum moving forward. Hopefully this doesn't rank as a missed opportunity.
Winner: Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Given the way Braun Strowman has gone about his business since WrestleMania, it's fairly obvious what the result of his match with Roman Reigns should be this weekend.
Strowman has been on a real tear, forcing Reigns off TV with a barbaric attack some weeks ago.
WWE may yet throw a stipulation into the mix to protect Reigns from suffering too badly from defeat, and that may not be the worst thing in the world.
Strowman has a bright future in Raw's main event scene. Losing to Reigns would completely set him back.
And Reigns is bound to bounce back from defeat stronger than Braun.
Winner: Braun Strowman
