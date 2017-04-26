WWE Payback 2017: Updated Match Card, Predictions for Entire Raw PPV

2 of 6

Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

There is little doubting that Neville has done wonders for WWE's cruiserweight division. However, this weekend, he faces the biggest fight to hold on to his title yet.

Neville has already seen off Austin Aries once—but this weekend, the opportunity for Aries to even the stakes and win the Cruiserweight Championship looks like a potentially huge moment for the division.

Neville's alliance with TJ Perkins could be important, but this should be Aries' night. Back him to get the win.

Winner: Austin Aries

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (WWE Raw Tag Team Championships)

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been a breath of fresh air since returning to WWE—but their rivalry with Sheamus and Cesaro has been confusing, to say the least.

The babyface vs. babyface dynamic has taken some getting use to. Recently, WWE has been teasing tension with the unlikely couple of Sheamus and Cesaro appearing to be more and more hostile after being beaten in singles competition.

But even that aggression shouldn't be enough to win the titles this weekend. The Hardy Boyz are destined for a lengthy run with the belts—and bigger opponents await. Raw should be prepared for The Club vs. The Hardy Boyz, hopefully.

Winners: The Hardy Boyz