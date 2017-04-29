    Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

    Week 35 of the 2016-17 Premier League is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating of the season so far, with title challengers Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur facing major tests.

    Chelsea, who are four points clear of Spurs at the summit of the table, make the trip to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to face an Everton team that have won eight in succession on home soil. Straight after that, Tottenham welcome bitter rivals Arsenal to White Hart Lane.

    Manchester United's home clash with Swansea City will have big connotations in the race for the top four and to stay in the division, respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City visit Middlesbrough on Saturday, and Watford host Liverpool on Monday.

    Here are the weekend's fixtures in full and all the information you need on where to catch the action, including a preview of Sunday's two standout matches.

    Premier League 2016-17: Week 35 Fixtures
    DateTime (BST)FixturePrediction
    Saturday, April 293 p.m.West Brom vs. Leicester City1-1
    Saturday, April 293 p.m.Southampton vs. Hull City1-1
    Saturday, April 293 p.m.Sunderland vs. Bournemouth1-2
    Saturday, April 293 p.m.Stoke City vs. West Ham0-0
    Saturday, April 295:30 p.m.Crystal Palace vs. Burnley**2-0
    Sunday, April 3012 p.m.Manchester United vs. Swansea City**2-0
    Sunday, April 302:05 p.m.Everton vs. Chelsea*1-1
    Sunday, April 302:05 p.m.Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City1-3
    Sunday, April 304:30 p.m.Tottenham vs. Arsenal*3-1
    Monday, May 18 p.m.Watford vs. Liverpool*1-2
    All matches can be viewed via NBC Sports and NBC Sports App (U.S.)

    Matches are live on Sky Sports and can be streamed via Sky Go (UK)

    Matches are live on BT Sport and can be streamed via the BT Sport website (UK)

     

    Everton vs. Chelsea

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Romelu Lukaku of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on April 15, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    After the loss to Manchester United a fortnight ago, Chelsea's season appeared to be suffering a wobble, with a vibrant Spurs side breathing down their neck. In the subsequent matches, they've reacted well.

    Indeed, a 4-2 semi-final win over Tottenham in the FA Cup was hard-earned, while a win by the same scoreline against Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday was much more comprehensive. Antonio Conte's men look to have their swagger back.

    The manager would have been delighted to see Diego Costa back among the goals against Saints after something of a lean spell. Per Squawka Football, it was a brilliant return to form:

    What will concern Conte ahead of this contest are his team's frailties at the back, especially against an Everton side that have been sensational on home soil.

    Ronald Koeman's men have been exceptional since the turn of the year and swatted aside any visitors to Goodison, including a 4-0 win over Manchester City in January. Make no mistake, this is a massive test for the Blues.

    Everton have been brilliant at Goodison in 2017.
    Everton have been brilliant at Goodison in 2017.Michael Steele/Getty Images

    The challenge for the Chelsea back four will be to contain their former forward Romelu Lukaku—the Premier League's top scorer—who has been linked with a summer return to Stamford Bridge, per Matt Law of the Telegraph. Per sports journalist Richard Buxton, he's on quite a run:

    It's unlikely this will be an open game, though, as both sides will be cautious in fear of being picked off by the other's attacking talent. If Chelsea win, they'll have one hand on the title, although a point isn't to be sniffed at from one of the division's toughest away trips.

    Prediction: Everton 1-1 Chelsea

     

    Tottenham vs. Arsenal

    Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in south London on April 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ben
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Spurs kept their outside chances of title success alive on Wednesday with a late winner against Crystal Palace from Christian Eriksen. It sets up a massive north London derby against the Gunners.

    It's a game that Tottenham not only need to win to keep in touch with Chelsea—or potentially chop down the gap to them—but to keep their enemies a long way back. As noted by the Hotspur Related Twitter feed, victory for the home side will see them secure an overdue finish above Arsenal:

    Regardless of Sunday's result, that looks set to happen, and it'll be upsetting for Arsenal supporters. But the visitors need to refocus their ambitions and do their utmost to secure a top-four finish.

    In fairness to the Gunners, following a shocking display at Crystal Palace they've won three games in succession, including an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. Suddenly, some spirit seems to have been found among Arsene Wenger and his players.

    Arsenal have found a winning formula again recently.
    Arsenal have found a winning formula again recently.JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

    This game will be a huge challenge, though, as the Gunners will need to stand up physically and mentally to what'll be a red-hot atmosphere. Per football journalist Paul Brown, they really had to dig deep to beat Leicester City 1-0 last time out too:

    Going to Spurs at the moment is a mammoth task, as Mauricio Pochettino's men have been imperious in front of their own supporters, winning their last 12 in a row at White Hart Lane. It's tough to back against them adding to that sequence with another all-action showing here.

    Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal