Jan Oblak's Reps Reportedly Meet with Manchester United Amid David De Gea Talk

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The agent for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has reportedly held talks with Manchester United about a possible transfer.

According to Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News, the player's representative flew to Manchester for discussions, with the Red Devils said to be planning for life without David De Gea, who has been linked with an exit in the upcoming window.

"MEN Sport understands the Slovenian's representative was in the UK this week for talks ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer," Kelly added.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.