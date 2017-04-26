    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Lionel Messi Hero Card Headlines FUT Team of the Week 32

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates as he scores their third goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Bernabeu on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the star man in Team of the Week 32 in FIFA's Ultimate Team after he was awarded with a purple hero upgrade and a positional switch to attacking midfield.

    The 29-year-old's boost comes after his incredible performance in Sunday's Clasico showdown with Real Madrid, as he netted two goals in a 3-2 win, including the winner with the final kick of the game. The second goal was Messi's 500th for Barcelona.

    Although Messi's upgraded rating of 96 makes him by far the finest player in this week's squad, there are other star names in the selection. They include Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who both scored in wins for their side on Sunday.

    Here is a look at this week's crop of players, per the EA Sports Twitter feed:

    Here is the breakdown of 23-man squad, including amended positions and updated in-form ratings:

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 32 (3-4-3)
    Starting XIOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Rune Almenning Jarstein8083 > 85GKBundesligaHertha BerlinNorway
    Leonardo Bonucci8788 > 89CBSerie AJuventusItaly
    Jose Maria Gimenez8385CBRBLa LigaAtletico MadridUruguay
    Raul7581CBPrimeira DivisionMaritimoBrazil
    Lionel Messi9395 > 96RWCAMLa LigaBarcelonaArgentina
    Blaise Matuidi8687CDMCMLigue 1Paris Saint-GermainFrance
    Ganso8184CAMLa LigaSevillaBrazil
    Marco Fabian7881CAMBundesligaEintracht FrankfurtMexico
    Christian Benteke8184 > 86 > 87 > 88STPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceBelgium
    Max Kruse8083SSSTBundesligaWerder BremenGermany
    Keita Balde Diao8085LWSTSerie ALazioSenegal
    Substitutes
    Marc-Andre ter Stegen8386GKLa LigaBarcelonaGermany
    Alberto De la Bella7681LBHellas LigaOlympiakosSpain
    Nicolas De Preville7781STCAMLigue 1LilleFrance
    Caio7581LMRaiffeisen SLGrasshoppersBrazil
    Anthony Martial8284 > 86LMSTPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFrance
    Ciro Immobile8184 > 86 > 87 > 88STSerie ALazioItaly
    Anthony Jackson-Hamel6364STMajor League SoccerMontreal ImpactCanada
    Reserves
    Jimmy Cabot7374LMRMLigue 1FC LorientFrance
    Nicolas Benedetti6464CAMLiga DimayorDeportivo CaliColombia
    Angelo Fulgini6672CMCAMLigue 2ValenciennesFrance
    Lois Diony7074STLigue 1DijonFrance
    Richard Sukuta-Pasu6772STBundesliga 2SV SandhausenGermany
    Lionel Messi, Barcelona

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Lionel Messi of Barcelona (10) celebrates as he scores their first and equalising goal with team mates during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Bernabeu on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
    Even Messi couldn't have anticipated he'd score his 500th goal for Barcelona in such extraordinary circumstances.

    With the match in the balance, the forward latched onto Jordi Alba's cutback on the edge of the box, thudding a left-footed shot into the bottom corner. He roared, took his shirt off and showed it to the Real Madrid supporters. It was 3-2 and there wasn't even time to restart the game.

    Afterwards, his manager Luis Enrique hailed his efforts:

    It was a stunning performance from Messi. Not only did he net a couple of fine goals, he surged forward relentlessly, committed opposition defenders and did so despite being on the receiving end of some rough treatment from Madrid players.

    Indeed, Messi was bloodied by a flailing elbow from Marcelo in the first period, while he was almost chopped in half by Sergio Ramos' second-half lunge. 

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
    FourFourTwo's Seb Stafford-Bloor hailed Messi:

    As a result of this display, the forward has quite the card. Not only has he been reassigned as an attacking midfielder, meaning he can potentially be converted into a striker, his dribbling tops out at 99, while shooting of 95, pace of 92 and passing of 91 make this version of Messi almost unstoppable.

     

    Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

    TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 23: Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC celebrates a goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Genoa CFC at Juventus Stadium on April 23, 2017 in Turin, Italy.
    Rated by many as the standout centre-back in world football at the moment, Bonucci showed exactly why with a supreme display against Genoa on Sunday.

    His work in the final third caught the eye in this match, though. The Italian picked up the ball in the middle of the field, slalomed past a couple of challenges and smashed home an unstoppable shot. 

    It was a perfect showcase of one of the game's outstanding all-round footballers. Here's a reminder of his superb goal, per BT Sport Football:

    Bonucci is one of the best in the business at keeping opponents out too. His partnership with Giorgio Chiellini has blossomed this term, with the pair the bedrock upon which this outstanding Juventus team has been forged on.

    Needless to say, his in-form card makes him one of the standout defenders on Ultimate Team, with his defensive base stat of 91 almost unrivalled. Couple that with 88 for physicality and a respectable 77 for dribbling, Bonucci is a multifaceted must-have.

     

    Anthony Martial, Manchester United

    BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United shakes hands with Anthony Martial of Manchester United as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on April 23, 2017
    Although Martial hasn't enjoyed the finest second season with United, he offered a reminder of what he is capable of producing when given a chance against Burnley.

    The Frenchman was deployed as a centre-forward by manager Jose Mourinho and was in the right place to coolly finish off a Red Devils counter-attack. Throughout the 90 minutes he was a pest to the home side too, with his movement and smart linkup giving defenders a lot to think about.

    As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho has been critical of Martial lately, but the youngster has responded well:

    The goal was only the fourth the 21-year-old has netted in the Premier League this season, as he's struggled to showcase the same thrust and composure that made him such a handful in 2015-16.

    Martial's conversion to a striker in this in-form card will please plenty who love to utilise a pacy front man on FIFA; his speed rating of 95 is enough to leave even the most competent defenders on the game trailing.