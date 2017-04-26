2017 NFL Draft Trade Rumors: Titans Receiving Offers for No. 5 Pick

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly fielding offers and considering trading the No. 5 overall pick in Thursday's 2017 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tennessee also holds the No. 18 overall selection. The fifth pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Rams and was acquired prior to last year's draft when L.A. traded up to No. 1 overall to nab quarterback Jared Goff.

Last month, Titans general manager Jon Robinson made it clear he was willing to listen to offers, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website:

With what we did last year, moving around in the draft, I think teams view us as an organization that is willing to position itself and move around in the draft. We are not a team that is opposed to listening and having conversations about trying to put ourselves in a position to better the team.



We are just looking to put ourselves in a position to help the team. If that means moving around in the draft, if it means sticking and picking, we are going to do what is best.



We are just glad that we have those two picks and we are going to come away with two good football players in the first round if in fact we do keep those first two picks. But again, we are also not afraid to move [in a trade].

The Titans could stand pat and fill a need: secondary, pass-rusher, receiver.

Provided the Browns, 49ers, Bears and Jaguars pass on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, teams may be desperate to leap ahead of another quarterback-needy team in the Jets at No. 6.

Tennessee already has its franchise quarterback in Marcus Mariota.

The Titans finished 3-13 in 2015 and improved to 9-7 in 2016. Acquiring additional depth could be what Tennessee needs in order to take the next step and compete for the AFC South crown.

