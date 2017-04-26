2017 NFL Free Agents: Updated List of Best Players Available Before NFL Draft

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL draft is just a day away, yet NFL teams can still find help on the open market in free agency.

Look at the New Orleans Saints—the team started draft week by inking Adrian Peterson to a deal, a move the Saints confirmed on Tuesday. Call it a marriage both parties needed, with the Saints looking to help Drew Brees and Peterson hoping to extend his career.

The market's top remaining free agents are similar to Peterson. They're notable names on the downswing of their careers yet offer the upside of quality production if the chips fall into the right slots.

Heading into the draft, it's best to keep these names in the back of the mind as alternatives if a team doesn't fully hit a need well during the process—these guys will have their phones handy throughout.

Top Remaining NFL Free Agents

Name Pos Jay Cutler QB Colin Kaepernick QB Jamaal Charles RB LeGarrette Blount RB DeAngelo Williams RB Anquan Boldin WR Stevie Johnson WR Jacob Tamme TE Larry Donnell TE Ryan Clady OL Nick Mangold OL Brandon Fusco OL Paul Kruger EDGE Elvis Dumervil EDGE Dwight Freeney EDGE Jared Odrick DL Perry Riley LB Sio Moore LB DeAndre Levy LB Darrelle Revis DB Sam Shields DB Alterraun Verner DB Aaron Williams DB Spotrac.

Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler isn't done with the NFL yet.

Cutler might be 33 and only played in five games last year thanks to injury, but he's not finished. He's still on the market, but the league waited long enough to show interest in him that he'll have to wait a little longer and see where rookie quarterbacks land.

Then Cutler's phone might start ringing.As it should.

The man himself isn't ready to hang up the cleats, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Cutler's a risky investment, no doubt. But his career numbers and reputation were in large part ruined by a Bears organization that couldn't put proper talent around him or give him much-needed consistency (five different offensive coordinators since 2009).

Remember, age is just a number. Cutler's best year came in 2015 under the direction of quarterback guru Adam Gase, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,659 yards and 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions with a career-high 92.3 rating.

It's all about the situation. If a team like the Houston Texans doesn't land a starting-caliber rookie, Cutler can come in, compete and win a job. Under Bill O'Brien and with a target like DeAndre Hopkins, Cutler can make the league look foolish for making him wait so long for a new deal.

With the stigma around him exaggerated, expect Cutler to have a new job soon.

LeGarrette Blount

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

This says everything fans need to know about running backs these days—a guy who rushed for 18 touchdowns last year remains a free agent.

Said guy is LeGarrette Blount, who isn't even that old (30). The market has simply taken its sweet time for one reason or another despite his 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns last year with the New England Patriots.

Looking at the bigger picture, Blount might be at the dreaded age of 30, but last year's 299 carries were his first trip over the 200-mark since 2010, his rookie year. Meaning, the usage on his body isn't really a red flag.

Teams likely have a few problems with Blount. For one, the bulk of his production last year came while defenses were worried about Tom Brady (minus the first four games). Even so, he only averaged 3.9 yards per carry. Add in the simple devaluation of the position and it starts to make sense.

That said, a team like the New York Giants have shown interest, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Blount is a nice rotational presence. It explains a lot if he wants more money on his next contract.

When the money and fit is right, Blount will come off the market.



Dwight Freeney

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

An NFL roster can't have too many quality edge-rushers, meaning it's only a matter of time before Dwight Freeney finds another job.

Freeney, 37, spent the first 11 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before bouncing around the league and eventually landing with the Atlanta Falcons, helping the team to the Super Bowl last year, and even playing in it while injured.

As USA Today's Tom Pelissero captured, the veteran wants to continue his career:

Provided he's healthy, NFL teams should have an interest. Freeney still ranked as the 25th 4-3 defensive end in the league last year at Pro Football Focus, recording four sacks, six hits and 36 hurries. He rushed the passer on 84 percent of his 539 snaps a year ago, so it's not hard to figure out his role.

Even if he's only a situational rusher moving forward, Freeney has plenty to offer teams if the price is right. The league sees a gigantic influx of young pass-rushing talent over the next week, but a veteran leader like Freeney isn't easy to find.

Darrelle Revis

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Here's a controversial name.

Darrelle Revis fell into notoriety last year for experiencing a huge dip in play, something the New York media ate up. Now heading into his age-32 season, it's not hard to figure out why Revis doesn't have a job yet.

Give it time. Revis was awful last season, grading out 63rd among 119 corners at PFF. He coughed up a catch rate of 66.7 percent for 664 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, including 216 yards after the catch, going from a guy who blocked off an entire side of the field to a must-abuse target.

That said, not all hope is lost for Revis, provided he's willing to make a slight change.

A team could still deploy the now-slower Revis at safety and get some value out of him. If he wants to keep playing he'll make the change while taking a cheaper contract.

Slower or not, Revis hasn't lost his game sense or leadership qualities. The draft will make it harder for him to find a home, but there's value here if he's willing to buy in and make a change.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.