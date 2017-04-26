Arsenal Announce Sevilla, Benfica, RB Leipzig Participation in 2017 Emirates Cup

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have announced that Sevilla, Benfica and RB Leipzig will compete alongside the Gunners in this summer's Emirates Cup.

The club revealed the lineup for the ninth edition of the pre-season tournament on Wednesday on their official website.



The matches between the sides will be played on July 29 and July 30.

In the bulletin it's confirmed Arsenal will play Benfica on Saturday, before turning their attention to La Liga side Sevilla on the Sunday. Here is a full schedule of matches for the weekend:

Emirates Cup 2017: Schedule Time (BST) July 29 July 30 2 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Sevilla RB Leipzig vs. Benfica 4:20 p.m. Arsenal vs. Benfica Arsenal vs. Sevilla Arsenal.com

The last time the competition was held came in 2015, when the Gunners got the better of Lyon 6-0 and then Wolfsburg 1-0 to win the competition. Arsenal have won the event in four of the previous eight iterations with Hamburg, New York Red Bulls, Galatasaray and Valencia the other champions.

It'll be the second time Portuguese giants Benfica have taken part, having finished fourth in 2014.

RB Leipzig are a team plenty will be keen to see in action over the two-day event. In their debut Bundesliga season they're flying high in second place, just eight points back on league leaders Bayern Munich.

Benfica are three points clear atop the Primeira Liga, while Sevilla are in fourth position in La Liga behind Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

