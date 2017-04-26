    David Moyes Charged by FA over 'Slap' Comment Made to BBC Reporter Vicki Sparks

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: David Moyes manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at Stadium of Light on April 15, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the FA for comments he made to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks after a 0-0 draw with Burnley on March 18.

    The FA have adjudged the comments to be "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute." Moyes, 54, has until 6 p.m. BST on May 3 to respond to the charge. 

    The Scotsman told Sparks she "might get a slap" after a line of questioning on Sunderland owner Ellis Short, per BBC Sport.

    Per the Guardian's David Conn, the comments were made in a "jokey" manner and came after the post-match interview had finished but a camera was still recording.

    In full, Moyes said: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap, even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in."

    When the recording emerged, Moyes' comments were widely condemned.

    Shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan called on the FA to take action:

    Meanwhile, former England international and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker branded Moyes' comments as "inexcusable":

    Per BBC Sport's report, the former Everton and Manchester United manager later apologised to Sparks and said he "deeply regrets" the exchange.

    Moyes' Sunderland side face Middlesbrough on Wednesday as they continue their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

    The Black Cats are currently rock bottom of the table and 12 points from safety with six games left to play in the 2016-17 season. 

     

