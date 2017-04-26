David Moyes Charged by FA over 'Slap' Comment Made to BBC Reporter Vicki Sparks

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the FA for comments he made to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks after a 0-0 draw with Burnley on March 18.

The FA have adjudged the comments to be "improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute." Moyes, 54, has until 6 p.m. BST on May 3 to respond to the charge.

The Scotsman told Sparks she "might get a slap" after a line of questioning on Sunderland owner Ellis Short, per BBC Sport.

Per the Guardian's David Conn, the comments were made in a "jokey" manner and came after the post-match interview had finished but a camera was still recording.

In full, Moyes said: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap, even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in."

When the recording emerged, Moyes' comments were widely condemned.

Shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan called on the FA to take action:

Meanwhile, former England international and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker branded Moyes' comments as "inexcusable":

Per BBC Sport's report, the former Everton and Manchester United manager later apologised to Sparks and said he "deeply regrets" the exchange.

Moyes' Sunderland side face Middlesbrough on Wednesday as they continue their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats are currently rock bottom of the table and 12 points from safety with six games left to play in the 2016-17 season.

