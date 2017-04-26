Real Madrid Strip 357 Season Tickets After Clasico Seats Sold to Barcelona Fans

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly stripped 357 season-ticket holders of their seats after Barcelona supporters were spotted in home sections of the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

After Lionel Messi's dramatic late winner in the visitors' 3-2 win, fans in Blaugrana jerseys could clearly be seen dotted among the Madridistas. As reported by Sport, "Madrid have taken action against season ticket holders who clearly sold their tickets for the game."

Madrid are said to have undertaken an investigation into the seating and subsequently "disallowed use of season tickets from some [fans]," suggesting that selling those tickets on is "illegal practice."

Those who did make it into the stadium were able to witness one of the all-time great Clasico matches.

After Casemiro put Madrid ahead, Messi equalised before half-time. Then in the second period Ivan Rakitic fired Barcelona in front, before Sergio Ramos was sent off for a reckless lunge on Messi.

Despite being down to 10 men, James Rodriguez was able to equalise with four minutes remaining, but Messi struck with the last kick of the game to give Barcelona a memorable win. The Blaugrana man celebrated by brandishing his shirt to the baying Madrid supporters.

Although there were clearly plenty of miffed Madridistas, BBC's Jamie Whitehead was surprised to see so many Barcelona fans mixed among them:

The winning goal from Messi has breathed life back into the La Liga title race. Ahead of Wednesday's games, Barcelona are level on points with Real at the top having played a game more, although they are in first position based on their superior head-to-head record.

On Wednesday Barcelona host bottom side Osasuna, while Real Madrid will travel to Deportivo La Coruna.

