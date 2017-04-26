Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos Rested for Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos Rested for Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real MadridApril 26, 2017
David Ramos/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos have both been left out of Real Madrid's 19-man squad to face Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Riazor in La Liga on Wednesday.
Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan confirmed the news as he relayed Real's squad announcement, with Los Blancos looking to bounce back from their El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Ronaldo and Kroos rested for Depor trip tonight https://t.co/3oerKTCXvi4/26/2017, 8:17:56 AM
