Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos Rested for Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Madrid

David Ramos/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos have both been left out of Real Madrid's 19-man squad to face Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Riazor in La Liga on Wednesday.

Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan confirmed the news as he relayed Real's squad announcement, with Los Blancos looking to bounce back from their El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday: