Newcastle, West Ham United Raided by HMRC in Transfer Dealings Investigation

West Ham United and Newcastle United have both had their stadiums raided by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs as part of an investigation into transfer activity.

Ed Malyon of The Independent reported Newcastle's managing director Lee Charnley has also been arrested.

Per Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson, HMRC confirmed the nature of the investigation in a statement:

