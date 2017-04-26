    Newcastle, West Ham United Raided by HMRC in Transfer Dealings Investigation

    Matt Jones
April 26, 2017

    BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Match day scarves on sale outside the Villa Park stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on September 14, 2013 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
    Mark Thompson/Getty Images

    West Ham United and Newcastle United have both had their stadiums raided by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs as part of an investigation into transfer activity.

    Ed Malyon of The Independent reported Newcastle's managing director Lee Charnley has also been arrested. 

    Per Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson, HMRC confirmed the nature of the investigation in a statement:

     

