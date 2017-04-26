Mauricio Pochettino Suggests Xavi Works for Man City After Dele Alli Comments

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at Xavi and accused him of working for Manchester City after the Barcelona legend said Dele Alli is the "type of player" Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola would like to buy.

The Spurs boss suggested Xavi was trying to help out his friend and former manager Guardiola and said the Spaniard tried to sabotage his side because of Pochettino's previous connection as a player and manager with Barca's local rivals Espanyol, per Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN FC:

He's in a period when he loves to talk, he's in Doha and—listen—he was a Barcelona player, he's my enemy. He tried to destroy our focus to win because he hates me because he's Barcelona—a player, a fan, you know. [...] I don't know what Xavi said but he is working for Manchester City, maybe? He wants to help Guardiola and [club captain Vincent] Kompany.