La Liga Table 2017 Week 34: Standings and Final Scores After Thursday

Sevilla moved level on points with Atletico Madrid in La Liga Thursday as they overcame Celta Vigo 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side remain in fourth spot on head-to-head record, but they’re in a great position to apply pressure to Atletico between now and the end of the campaign after this triumph.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao overcame Real Betis 2-1 to move up into sixth, while in the day’s first game, Copa del Rey finalists Alaves were unable to break down 10-man Eibar.

On Wednesday, both Barcelona and Real Madrid secured emphatic wins as they each seek to secure the La Liga title. Villarreal, meanwhile, grabbed a hard-earned win over Atletico at the Vicente Calderon.

Here are the results from Thursday’s matches, the updated La Liga standings and a reminder of how an absorbing week in Spain’s top flight played out.

La Liga 2016-17: Week 34 Fixtures Date Fixture Tuesday, April 25 Sporting 1-1 Espanyol Tuesday, April 25 Granada 0-2 Malaga Tuesday, April 25 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Villarreal Wednesday, April 26 Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna Wednesday, April 26 Valencia 2-3 Real Sociedad Wednesday, April 26 Leganes 0-3 Las Palmas Wednesday, April 26 Deportivo 2-6 Real Madrid Thursday, April 27 Alaves 0-0 Eibar Thursday, April 27 Sevilla 2-1 Celta Vigo Thursday, April 27 Athletic Club 2-1 Real Betis BBC Sport

La Liga 2016-17: Updated Table R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Barcelona 34 24 6 4 101 33 +68 78 2 Real Madrid 33 24 6 3 90 38 +52 78 3 Atletico Madrid 34 20 8 6 60 25 +35 68 4 Sevilla 34 20 8 6 60 40 +20 68 5 Villarreal 34 17 9 8 49 27 +22 60 6 Athletic Club 34 18 5 11 48 38 +10 59 7 Real Sociedad 34 18 4 12 52 47 +5 58 8 Eibar 34 14 9 11 52 45 +7 51 9 Espanyol 34 13 11 10 45 44 +1 50 10 Alaves 34 11 12 11 32 40 -8 45 11 Celta Vigo 33 13 5 15 49 54 -5 44 12 Valencia 34 11 7 16 49 59 -10 40 13 Las Palmas 34 10 9 15 52 61 -9 39 14 Malaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 -9 39 15 Real Betis 34 10 7 17 37 53 -16 37 16 Deportivo La Coruna 34 7 10 17 37 57 -20 31 17 Leganes 34 7 9 18 30 51 -21 30 18 Sporting Gijon 34 5 9 20 37 67 -30 24 19 Granada 34 4 8 22 27 72 -45 20 20 Osasuna 34 3 9 22 35 82 -47 18 BBC Sport

Thursday Recap

After a shock loss for Atletico Tuesday, Sevilla had an excellent chance to move level with them with three points against Celta Vigo. The closest they came in a tight first half was when Vicente Iborra rattled the woodwork.

In the second period, the match livened up, with Joaquin Correa firing home a left-footed shot from the edge of the area in the 49th minute to put Sevilla in front.

As OptaJose relayed after the opening goal for the home side, since the turn of the year, Correa has chipped in with some important strikes for the Andalusian club:

Celta were quick to respond, with the dangerous Iago Aspas grabbing his 17th goal of the La Liga season four minutes later. They were dealt a setback quickly, though, as Pablo Hernandez was issued with his second booking just three minutes later and given his marching orders.

Eventually, Hernandez’s recklessness would cost his side as Sevilla smothered the hosts and grabbed a winner 11 minutes from time through Wissam Ben Yedder.

At the San Mames, all the goals game in a frantic 10-minute spell in the second period, with Athletic eventually holding off Betis. Aritz Aduriz grabbed the first for the hosts, and as WhoScored.com noted ahead of the game, he's been in brilliant form lately:

Iker Muniain quickly made it two, while Ruben Castro set up a potentially nervy finish by getting one back for Betis. But Ernesto Valverde's side saw the win out, moving above Real Sociedad into sixth.

In the day’s earliest game, Eibar missed the chance to put pressure on the sides currently occupying a UEFA Europa League spot as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Basque rivals Alaves.

The visitors faced an uphill task from early on in the contest as they had goalkeeper Asier Riesgo sent off for a rash tackle. Despite dominating from that point on, Alaves were unable to make their one-man advantage count, with Ibai Gomez going closest when he hit the woodwork.

Week 34 Recap

Following on from Sunday’s dramatic Clasico match, all eyes were going to be on Barcelona and Real Madrid to see how they would respond. Both picked up comprehensive victories.

The Blaugrana would have been expecting to as they welcomed bottom side Osasuna to the Camp Nou. Luis Enrique’s side were irresistible in their forward forays and were well worth their 7-1 victory, with Lionel Messi and Andre Gomes grabbing a brace each.

However, the most popular scorer on the night was Javier Mascherano as he was put on penalty duty with the score at 5-1. A goal in Barcelona colours has been a long time coming:

It was a win that heaped the pressure back on Real ahead of their game at Deportivo la Coruna later that evening. But Zinedine Zidane’s side dealt with the challenge superbly.

Even without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo and stricken Gareth Bale, Los Blancos had far too much for their opponents, who recently beat Barcelona at the Riazor. James Rodriguez netted a brace, while Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro and Isco also got on the scoresheet in a 6-2 win.

As noted by Agence France-Presse's Kieran Canning, Madrid showcased the incredible strength in depth they possess in this one:

Elsewhere, Atletico were shocked by a determined Villarreal side Tuesday night as the Yellow Submarine produced an away-day masterclass to win at the Calderon.

The visitors were pinned back for long spells by the hosts, who were seeking to pull away from Sevilla in third place. Atletico eventually grew frustrated by Villarreal, who always looked a big threat on the counter-attack.

Indeed, it was a breakaway that eventually won it for Villarreal late on as substitute Cedric Bakambu burst down the right flank and put one on a plate for Roberto Soriano.