Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti in £170M Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign both Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Torino's Andrea Belotti in the summer, with the pair potentially set to cost as much as £170 million.

According to Miguel Delaney on The Independent, United have "made progress with both megadeals," but each forward has a release clause over £80 million and Griezmann will only consider a move if UEFA Champions League football is on offer.