IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Live-Stream Info for Latest T20 Fixtures

IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Live-Stream Info for Latest T20 FixturesApril 26, 2017
A washout on Tuesday meant that the stars of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad missed out on the opportunity to move up in the individual standings in this year's Indian Premier League.
It means Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab still leads the way in pursuit of the Orange Cap, awarded to the player with the most runs scored at the end of the tournament. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the top wicket-taker so far, helping the Sunrisers to a strong start to the campaign.
Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' visit to Rising Pune Supergiant, here is a look at how the two categories are shaping up and a reminder of how the provisional wearers of the Orange and Purple Cap have made their way to the top of the standings.
|IPL 2017: Orange Cap Standings
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|S/R
|1
|Hashim Amla
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|299
|59.80
|145.85
|2
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|282
|56.40
|129.36
|3
|Suresh Raina
|Gujarat Lions
|7
|275
|55.00
|146.28
|4
|Nitish Rana
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|255
|38.00
|135.02
|5
|Brendon McCullum
|Gujarat Lions
|7
|264
|37.71
|149.15
|6
|Manish Pandey
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|260
|86.67
|141.30
|7
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|243
|48.60
|137.29
|8
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|235
|33.57
|118.09
|9
|Jos Buttler
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|230
|28.75
|154.36
|10
|Steve Smith
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|6
|224
|44.80
|134.93
|IPL 2017: Purple Cap Standings
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|168
|176
|16
|2
|Chris Morris
|Delhi Daredevils
|6
|132
|152
|12
|3
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|192
|279
|12
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|141
|159
|10
|5
|Rashid Khan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|168
|195
|10
|6
|Imran Tahir
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|7
|162
|216
|10
|7
|Chris Woakes
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|132
|205
|10
|8
|Pat Cummins
|Delhi Daredevils
|6
|139
|172
|9
|9
|Andrew Tye
|Gujarat Lions
|4
|96
|120
|9
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|192
|256
|9
Hashim Amla, Kings XI Punjab—299 Runs
In a version of cricket that is so explosive, traditional batsmen playing a role has become more and more of a rarity. But the imperious Amla continues to show there is a place for classic shot-making.
An unbeaten 58 in his second game of the tournament against Bangalore was illustrative of a player in good touch, although he backed that up with three sloppy showings in the subsequent matches. That was before Amla exploded into life with a tremendous unbeaten 104 against Mumbai Indians.
And, as noted by cricket journalist Freddie Wilde, it was a display dripping with class from the South Africa international:
Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket
Williamson—89 (51)—& Amla—104* (60)—two classical players, have scored 193 runs off 111 balls in their most recent innings (RR: 10.43). #IPL4/20/2017, 4:15:07 PM
Remarkably, that innings proved to be futile for Kings XI, as Mumbai romped to a big win. However, he produced again in the following match against Gujarat Lions with a sharp 65.
This was an innings of forcefulness from the veteran, as he targeted Ravindra Jadeja in particular. In the end his haul came in just 40 balls and included nine boundaries. And this time, he was helped by his team-mates, as Kings XI were able to defend the total.
At the moment, Amla is looking like a perfect opener for Kings XI. Not only is he scoring, he's scoring at a brisk rate. He'll be a tough man to wrestle the Orange Cap from as a result.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad—16 wickets
The IPL has never really been favourable to bowlers, although the most skilful exponents can make batsmen look pretty silly. Kumar has done so regularly in this IPL, with no other player getting near his tally of 16 wickets so far.
Here's a reminder of his standout performance of the 2017 IPL, as Kumar took five for 19 in the showdown with Kings XI:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
VIDEO: Brilliant @BhuviOfficial grabs five-for, powers @SunRisers to victory https://t.co/2bLCT7lo88 #IPL4/18/2017, 3:26:07 AM
While that effort against Punjab was incredible, Kumar has been contributing against every team the Sunrisers come up against.
When the pressure is on he's the man captain David Warner typically tosses the ball too. Kumar can utilise swing to great effect when opening the bowling, although it's his work at the death that has helped Hyderabad limit their opponents. And with batsmen attacking, the wickets have flowed for the 27-year-old.
As cricket statistician Mohandas Menon recently relayed, in addition to his strike-bowling ability, Kumar has also kept opposing batsmen pinned down when at the crease:
Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman
Bowlers with most dot balls in #IPL 2017 80 B Kumar 71 M McClenaghan 65 Rashid Khan 58 S Narine 56 Harbhajan/C Morris 55 S Sharma #GLvKXIP4/23/2017, 8:09:00 AM
In his last outing, Kumar was a little sloppy against Rising Pune, as he and his team-mates were on the receiving end of a masterclass from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. We will see how he responds on Friday in their next outing, as Hyderabad visit Kings XI and the in-form Amla.
