    IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Live-Stream Info for Latest T20 Fixtures

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 18: Hashim Amla of South Africa looks on during day three of the test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Basin Reserve on March 18, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
    Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

    A washout on Tuesday meant that the stars of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad missed out on the opportunity to move up in the individual standings in this year's Indian Premier League. 

    It means Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab still leads the way in pursuit of the Orange Cap, awarded to the player with the most runs scored at the end of the tournament. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the top wicket-taker so far, helping the Sunrisers to a strong start to the campaign.

    Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' visit to Rising Pune Supergiant, here is a look at how the two categories are shaping up and a reminder of how the provisional wearers of the Orange and Purple Cap have made their way to the top of the standings.

    IPL 2017: Orange Cap Standings
    PosPlayerTeamInningsRunsAverageS/R
    1Hashim AmlaKings XI Punjab729959.80145.85
    2David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad728256.40129.36
    3Suresh RainaGujarat Lions727555.00146.28
    4Nitish RanaMumbai Indians825538.00135.02
    5Brendon McCullumGujarat Lions726437.71149.15
    6Manish PandeyKolkata Knight Riders626086.67141.30
    7Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders724348.60137.29
    8Shikhar DhawanSunrisers Hyderabad723533.57118.09
    9Jos ButtlerMumbai Indians823028.75154.36
    10Steve SmithRising Pune Supergiant622444.80134.93
    IPLT20.com
    IPL 2017: Purple Cap Standings
    PosPlayerTeamMatchesBallsRunsWickets
    1Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad716817616
    2Chris MorrisDelhi Daredevils613215212
    3Mitchell McClenaghanMumbai Indians819227912
    4Yuzvendra ChahalRoyal Challengers Bangalore714115910
    5Rashid KhanSunrisers Hyderabad716819510
    6Imran TahirRising Pune Supergiant716221610
    7Chris WoakesKolkata Knight Riders713220510
    8Pat CumminsDelhi Daredevils61391729
    9Andrew TyeGujarat Lions4961209
    10Jasprit BumrahMumbai Indians81922569
    IPLT20.com

    Hashim Amla, Kings XI Punjab299 Runs

    Hashim Amla of South Africa celebrates after reaching his half-century during the Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on February 17, 2017. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY (Photo credit should
    MICHAEL BRADLEY/Getty Images

    In a version of cricket that is so explosive, traditional batsmen playing a role has become more and more of a rarity. But the imperious Amla continues to show there is a place for classic shot-making.

    An unbeaten 58 in his second game of the tournament against Bangalore was illustrative of a player in good touch, although he backed that up with three sloppy showings in the subsequent matches. That was before Amla exploded into life with a tremendous unbeaten 104 against Mumbai Indians.

    And, as noted by cricket journalist Freddie Wilde, it was a display dripping with class from the South Africa international:

    Remarkably, that innings proved to be futile for Kings XI, as Mumbai romped to a big win. However, he produced again in the following match against Gujarat Lions with a sharp 65.

    This was an innings of forcefulness from the veteran, as he targeted Ravindra Jadeja in particular. In the end his haul came in just 40 balls and included nine boundaries. And this time, he was helped by his team-mates, as Kings XI were able to defend the total.

    At the moment, Amla is looking like a perfect opener for Kings XI. Not only is he scoring, he's scoring at a brisk rate. He'll be a tough man to wrestle the Orange Cap from as a result.

     

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad16 wickets

    Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers a ball while practicing at the end of the three-day tour match between India and WICB President's XI squad at the Warner Park stadium in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, on July 16, 2016. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Pho
    JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

    The IPL has never really been favourable to bowlers, although the most skilful exponents can make batsmen look pretty silly. Kumar has done so regularly in this IPL, with no other player getting near his tally of 16 wickets so far.

    Here's a reminder of his standout performance of the 2017 IPL, as Kumar took five for 19 in the showdown with Kings XI:

    While that effort against Punjab was incredible, Kumar has been contributing against every team the Sunrisers come up against.

    When the pressure is on he's the man captain David Warner typically tosses the ball too. Kumar can utilise swing to great effect when opening the bowling, although it's his work at the death that has helped Hyderabad limit their opponents. And with batsmen attacking, the wickets have flowed for the 27-year-old.

    As cricket statistician Mohandas Menon recently relayed, in addition to his strike-bowling ability, Kumar has also kept opposing batsmen pinned down when at the crease:

    In his last outing, Kumar was a little sloppy against Rising Pune, as he and his team-mates were on the receiving end of a masterclass from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. We will see how he responds on Friday in their next outing, as Hyderabad visit Kings XI and the in-form Amla.

     

