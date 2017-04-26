IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Live-Stream Info for Latest T20 Fixtures

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

A washout on Tuesday meant that the stars of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad missed out on the opportunity to move up in the individual standings in this year's Indian Premier League.

It means Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab still leads the way in pursuit of the Orange Cap, awarded to the player with the most runs scored at the end of the tournament. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the top wicket-taker so far, helping the Sunrisers to a strong start to the campaign.

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' visit to Rising Pune Supergiant, here is a look at how the two categories are shaping up and a reminder of how the provisional wearers of the Orange and Purple Cap have made their way to the top of the standings.

IPL 2017: Orange Cap Standings Pos Player Team Innings Runs Average S/R 1 Hashim Amla Kings XI Punjab 7 299 59.80 145.85 2 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 282 56.40 129.36 3 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions 7 275 55.00 146.28 4 Nitish Rana Mumbai Indians 8 255 38.00 135.02 5 Brendon McCullum Gujarat Lions 7 264 37.71 149.15 6 Manish Pandey Kolkata Knight Riders 6 260 86.67 141.30 7 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 7 243 48.60 137.29 8 Shikhar Dhawan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 235 33.57 118.09 9 Jos Buttler Mumbai Indians 8 230 28.75 154.36 10 Steve Smith Rising Pune Supergiant 6 224 44.80 134.93 IPLT20.com

IPL 2017: Purple Cap Standings Pos Player Team Matches Balls Runs Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 168 176 16 2 Chris Morris Delhi Daredevils 6 132 152 12 3 Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians 8 192 279 12 4 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 141 159 10 5 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 168 195 10 6 Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant 7 162 216 10 7 Chris Woakes Kolkata Knight Riders 7 132 205 10 8 Pat Cummins Delhi Daredevils 6 139 172 9 9 Andrew Tye Gujarat Lions 4 96 120 9 10 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 8 192 256 9 IPLT20.com

For the full tables visit the IPL website

Hashim Amla, Kings XI Punjab — 299 Runs

MICHAEL BRADLEY/Getty Images

In a version of cricket that is so explosive, traditional batsmen playing a role has become more and more of a rarity. But the imperious Amla continues to show there is a place for classic shot-making.

An unbeaten 58 in his second game of the tournament against Bangalore was illustrative of a player in good touch, although he backed that up with three sloppy showings in the subsequent matches. That was before Amla exploded into life with a tremendous unbeaten 104 against Mumbai Indians.

And, as noted by cricket journalist Freddie Wilde, it was a display dripping with class from the South Africa international:

Remarkably, that innings proved to be futile for Kings XI, as Mumbai romped to a big win. However, he produced again in the following match against Gujarat Lions with a sharp 65.

This was an innings of forcefulness from the veteran, as he targeted Ravindra Jadeja in particular. In the end his haul came in just 40 balls and included nine boundaries. And this time, he was helped by his team-mates, as Kings XI were able to defend the total.

At the moment, Amla is looking like a perfect opener for Kings XI. Not only is he scoring, he's scoring at a brisk rate. He'll be a tough man to wrestle the Orange Cap from as a result.

Follow your favourite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad — 16 wickets

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

The IPL has never really been favourable to bowlers, although the most skilful exponents can make batsmen look pretty silly. Kumar has done so regularly in this IPL, with no other player getting near his tally of 16 wickets so far.

Here's a reminder of his standout performance of the 2017 IPL, as Kumar took five for 19 in the showdown with Kings XI:

While that effort against Punjab was incredible, Kumar has been contributing against every team the Sunrisers come up against.

When the pressure is on he's the man captain David Warner typically tosses the ball too. Kumar can utilise swing to great effect when opening the bowling, although it's his work at the death that has helped Hyderabad limit their opponents. And with batsmen attacking, the wickets have flowed for the 27-year-old.

As cricket statistician Mohandas Menon recently relayed, in addition to his strike-bowling ability, Kumar has also kept opposing batsmen pinned down when at the crease:

In his last outing, Kumar was a little sloppy against Rising Pune, as he and his team-mates were on the receiving end of a masterclass from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. We will see how he responds on Friday in their next outing, as Hyderabad visit Kings XI and the in-form Amla.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.