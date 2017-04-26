    Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Trade Jabs After Rockets Win vs. Thunder

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Patrick Beverley #2 of the Houston Rockets confront each other in the fourth quarter during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal spat during the fourth quarter of the Houston Rockets' 105-99 Game 5 win Tuesday night, and the jawing didn't stop there.

    After the Rockets eliminated the Thunder from the playoffs, Beverley told reporters the two guards were arguing over the merits of Westbrook's hefty scoring total—which evidently didn't impress Houston's floor general.

    "He said 'No one can guard me I've got 40 points,'" Beverley said, per ClutchFans on Twitter. "That's nice. Took 34 shots to get it."

    Beverley's complete comments can be viewed below, courtesy of House of Highlights:

    Westbrook, asked about Beverley's remarks, didn't shy away from standing his ground when reflecting on the tiff.

    "He was talking about he was first team all-defense," he said. "I had 42 at the time, I don't know, maybe he was dreaming or some s--t."

    (Warning: NSFW audio)

    While Westbrook had a good retort handy, Beverley and the Rockets got the last laugh.

    In fact, they were able to do so in part because Westbrook—for all of his heroic brilliance through the first three quarters—was limited to nine points on 2-of-11 shooting (0-of-5 from three) in the final frame.

    Now headed to the second round after dispatching Westbrook, the Thunder will enjoy a few days off as they wait to see if they'll meet the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.

     

