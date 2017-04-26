WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from April 25

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from April 25April 26, 2017
The April 25 episode of SmackDown Live was a tale of two division heading in opposite directions.
The women's division was injected with great energy and excitement as Naomi and Charlotte found themselves on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of a united front consisting of Carmella, Tamina and Natalya.
The trio decimated the opposition and established itself as a legitimate threat to the happy world of spirited competition the SmackDown women's champion and her No. 1 contender had hoped to establish. Now, fans will have the opportunity to watch as rivals are forced to coexist to combat the villainous faction of disgruntled Superstars.
Excitement and intrigue are hardly two words used to describe the tag team division, which endured some questionable and curious booking decisions that further devalued it.
Breezango earned the opportunity to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the near future. While both Fandango and Tyler Breeze are immensely underrated and undervalued by management, they do not have near the credibility necessary to be taken seriously by fans.
That bodes poorly for a division that needs a spark of energy and excitement after a year of mismanagement.
Which were tandems from the tag team division considered the night's biggest losers and which singles star joined the entire women's division as the night's biggest winners?
Find out the answers to that question with this recap from Tuesday's USA Network presentation.
Winner: SmackDown Live's Women's Division
The SmackDown Live women's division emerged from Tuesday night's broadcast the night's biggest winner.
Not only did Naomi and Charlotte demonstrate an in-ring chemistry that suggests the two will have better, higher-profile matches at some point down the line, it also introduced a new trio of competitors who figure to play a major role in the division's overarching story in the weeks and months to come.
Carmella, Tamina and Natalya, enraged after Charlotte was granted a SmackDown Women's Championship match after only two weeks with the brand, hit the ring late in Tuesday's main event and attacked both champion and challenger. They left both competitors lying and stood tall to close out the show.
Suddenly, a division that looked somewhat lackluster on paper was injected with a story that should generate compelling television. Now Charlotte and Naomi, two enemies once figured to run the division for the foreseeable future, will now be forced to coexist and present a united front against the delightfully dangerous trio.
The interactions between Naomi and Charlotte will present an interesting story for fans to follow while Carmella, Natalya and Tamina are hopefully shown enough respect by WWE Creative that they are allowed to win matches against the babyfaces.
On a night in which it appeared as though fans would get a taste of what to expect from Charlotte and Naomi, the company threw them a curveball, an interesting development that should lead to a much more intriguing product than repetitive matches between champion and No. 1 contender likely would have produced.
The only question now is where Becky Lynch fits into the equation.
Losers: The Ascension
You already knew The Ascension was near the bottom of the tag team totem pole.
They have been beaten, battered and humiliated in every way imaginable. Not once during their run as part of WWE's main roster have they ever even sniffed a substantial push.
Tuesday night may have represented their most embarrassing loss, though.
In a Beat The Clock Challenge Match, they lost to Breezango in under three minutes.
Yes, the longest-reigning NXT tag team champions lost to a team that had been defeated and manhandled by John Cena and Nikki freaking Bella in a Mixed Tag Team match just prior to WrestleMania.
No matter how talented Fandango and Tyler Breeze may be, they are the one tandem perceived to be less credible than Konnor and Viktor and here they were, defeating the once seemingly unstoppable tandem in less-than-three minutes.
After Tuesday's show, there is no question as to which team is the bottom of the barrel on SmackDown and that is a damn shame for a team once incredibly intense and successful down in NXT.
Winner: Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin once again established himself as the brightest young star on the SmackDown roster Tuesday night, working another strong match with AJ Styles to kick off the in-ring portion of the broadcast.
The Lone Wolf has demonstrated an ability to hang with the best wrestler in the world on numerous occasions, never appearing out of place while working with The Phenomenal One. That bodes extremely well for a Superstar management clearly sees as one of the cornerstones of the blue brand entering the pivotal summer months.
Of greater interest for the short-term is Corbin's interaction with Sami Zayn.
With Styles preoccupied with Kevin Owens at the upcoming May 21 Backlash pay-per-view, Corbin appears poised to combat Zayn in what could be a quality midcard match. As if The Underdog from the Underground wiping Corbin out with a Helluva Kick during a rescue of Styles was not enough, Corbin brutally assaulted Zayn during Talking Smack later in the night, seemingly supporting the idea the two NXT exports will be opponents going forward.
Corbin could not have asked for a better opponent.
Not only is Zayn among the elite in-ring performers in WWE, he has a way of selling his opponent's offense and generating such sympathy that every match he participates in benefits and every person he works with is better off for.
The Lone Wolf is poised to enjoy the most rewarding run of his career in the coming months. Delivering inspired performances against Styles and working with selfless performers such as Zayn is the perfect way to kickoff a legitimate run in WWE.
Losers: American Alpha
There was a time where American Alpha was, arguably, the best tag team in WWE.
During their time in NXT, they became immensely popular for the quality of their in-ring work. "Ready, willing and Gable," they rose to the top of the division and captured tag team gold in the process. Upon being called up to the main roster and SmackDown Live, it appeared as though they would be treated like the tag team around whom the entire division revolved.
Inconsistent booking and an unwillingness by WWE Creative to get fully behind them have them floundering in a weak division. They are also-rans, merely two faces in a bloated division of enhancement talent.
Tuesday night, they defeated The Colons in a Beat The Clock Challenge Match, avenging the previous week's shocking upset loss, but they failed to earn a shot at The Usos' tag team titles.
Now left without a clear path back to relevancy, it looks like a rivalry with Epico and Primo may be their best option.
For a team once tapped to define tag team wrestling on SmackDown Live, that is hardly a direction that can be considered adequate.