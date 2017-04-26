WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from April 25

0 of 4

The April 25 episode of SmackDown Live was a tale of two division heading in opposite directions.

The women's division was injected with great energy and excitement as Naomi and Charlotte found themselves on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of a united front consisting of Carmella, Tamina and Natalya.

The trio decimated the opposition and established itself as a legitimate threat to the happy world of spirited competition the SmackDown women's champion and her No. 1 contender had hoped to establish. Now, fans will have the opportunity to watch as rivals are forced to coexist to combat the villainous faction of disgruntled Superstars.

Excitement and intrigue are hardly two words used to describe the tag team division, which endured some questionable and curious booking decisions that further devalued it.

Breezango earned the opportunity to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the near future. While both Fandango and Tyler Breeze are immensely underrated and undervalued by management, they do not have near the credibility necessary to be taken seriously by fans.

That bodes poorly for a division that needs a spark of energy and excitement after a year of mismanagement.

Which were tandems from the tag team division considered the night's biggest losers and which singles star joined the entire women's division as the night's biggest winners?

Find out the answers to that question with this recap from Tuesday's USA Network presentation.

