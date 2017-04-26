Trea Turner Hits for Cycle vs. Rockies

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies in a 15-12 victory.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Turner became the ninth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the first National to do so since Cristian Guzman in 2008.

Turner was well on his way to the cycle with a single in the first inning and a double in the second. He then drilled the homer in the sixth and achieved the feat in dramatic fashion in the seventh with a bases-clearing triple.

It gave Washington a commanding 14-5 lead and Turner seven RBI for the contest.

Troy Renck of Denver7 noted it was the second cycle of the MLB season, and they both came against the Rockies at Coors Field (the San Diego Padres' Wil Myers was the other).

Turner's performance provided a boost for a Nationals team that saw its seven-game winning streak end Monday against the Rockies.

