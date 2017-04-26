NBA Playoffs 2017: Top Scores and Highlights from Round 1 Bracket

NBA Playoffs 2017: Top Scores and Highlights from Round 1 BracketApril 26, 2017
Round 1 of the NBA playoffs has almost concluded, and we've already seen some casualties after most series have concluded four or five games.
In the Eastern Conference, the No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers swept the No. 7 Indiana Pacers, while in the West, the No. 1 Golden State Warriors defeated the No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers in four games and the No. 3 Houston Rockets toppled the No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder in five.
The action continues on Wednesday with two Game 5s, when the No. 1 Boston Celtics take on the No. 8 Chicago Bulls and the No. 4 Washington Wizards meet the No. 5 Atlanta Hawks.
Even though we still have five victors to crown from the first round of the playoffs, let's take a look back at the most interesting moments and outcomes so far.
|2017 NBA Playoffs: Round 1 Schedule and Scores
|Game
|Matchup
|Series
|No. 1 Celtics vs. No. 8 Bulls
|Game 1
|Bulls 106, Celtics 102
|1-0 CHI
|Game 2
|Bulls 111, Celtics 97
|2-0 CHI
|Game 3
|Celtics 104, Bulls 87
|2-1 CHI
|Game 4
|Celtics 104, Bulls 95
|2-2
|No. 2 Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Pacers
|Game 1
|Cavs 109, Pacers 108
|1-0 CLE
|Game 2
|Cavs 117, Pacers 111
|2-0 CLE
|Game 3
|Cavs 119, Pacers 114
|3-0 CLE
|Game 4
|Cavs 106, Pacers 102
|4-0 CLE
|No. 3 Raptors vs. No. 6 Bucks
|Game 1
|Bucks 97, Raptors 83
|1-0 MIL
|Game 2
|Raptors 106, Bucks 100
|1-1
|Game 3
|Bucks 104, Raptors 77
|2-1 MIL
|Game 4
|Raptors 87, Bucks 76
|2-2
|Game 5
|Raptors 118, Bucks 93
|3-2 TOR
|No. 4 Wizards vs. No. 5 Hawks
|Game 1
|Wizards 114, Hawks 107
|1-0 WAS
|Game 2
|Wizards 109, Hawks 101
|2-0 WAS
|Game 3
|Hawks 116, Wizards 98
|2-1 WAS
|Game 4
|Hawks 111, Wizards 101
|2-2
|No. 1 Warriors vs. No. 8 Trail Blazers
|Game 1
|Warriors 121, Trail Blazers 109
|1-0 GSW
|Game 2
|Warriors 110, Trail Blazers 81
|2-0 GSW
|Game 3
|Warriors 119, Trail Blazers 113
|3-0 GSW
|Game 4
|Warriors 128, Trail Blazers 103
|4-0 GSW
|No. 2 Spurs vs. No. 7 Grizzlies
|Game 1
|Spurs 111, Grizzlies 82
|1-0 SAS
|Game 2
|Spurs 96, Grizzlies 82
|2-0 SAS
|Game 3
|Grizzlies 105, Spurs 94
|2-1 SAS
|Game 4
|Grizzlies 110, Spurs 108
|2-2
|Game 5
|Spurs 116, Grizzlies 103
|3-2 SAS
|No. 3 Rockets vs. No. 6 Thunder
|Game 1
|Rockets 118, Thunder 87
|1-0 HOU
|Game 2
|Rockets 115, Thunder 111
|2-0 HOU
|Game 3
|Thunder 115, Rockets 103
|2-1 HOU
|Game 4
|Rockets 113, Thunder 109
|3-1 HOU
|Game 5
|Rockets 105, Thunder 99
|4-1 HOU
|No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Jazz
|Game 1
|Jazz 97, Clippers 95
|1-0 UTA
|Game 2
|Clippers 99, Jazz 91
|1-1
|Game 3
|Clippers 111, Jazz 107
|2-1 LAC
|Game 4
|Jazz 105, Clippers 98
|2-2
|Game 5
|Jazz 96, Clippers 92
|3-2 UTA
Top Highlights
IT4 Suits Up
The NBA world was shocked and saddened to learn that Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas' sister died in a car accident one day before Boston opened its series against the Chicago Bulls.
Twitter Moments @TwitterMoments
A day after his sister's death, Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in the Celtics playoff home opener against the Bulls. https://t.co/1j4PV0Vsxg4/17/2017, 2:09:48 AM
Understandably, no one was sure if Thomas was going to play in Game 1. Before the game, a haunting image of Thomas sobbing on the sideline was broadcast in the pregame coverage.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens supported his star player and encouraged him to do "what's right for him," per the team's Twitter:
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens believes Isaiah Thomas' intention is to play, but comments, "He's struggling." Coach is encouraging IT to do what's right for him.4/16/2017, 8:47:38 PM
Thomas did suit up, however, and went off for 33 points despite the Celtics' 106-102 loss to the Bulls.
Though he went home to be with his family between Game 2 and Game 3, Thomas hasn't missed a single moment of the series so far and has been instrumental in the Celtics tying it all up 2-2 heading into Game 5 Wednesday.
Russell Westbrook Posts Triple-Double
In Game 4 of the series between the Thunder and the Rockets, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double, finishing his effort with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.
Westbrook "joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to claim three consecutive playoff triple-doubles," according to the Associated Press (via CBS Sports).
However, Westbrook's performance couldn't save the Thunder from falling 113-109 to go down 3-1 in the series, which they would go on to lose 4-1.
For his part, Westbrook didn't seem to be impressed with questions about his accomplishment.
OKC THUNDER @okcthunder
Russell Westbrook after the game. “We’re in this together. We play as a team. That’s all that matters.” #ThunderUp https://t.co/udcPE715Mo4/23/2017, 11:58:25 PM
Westbrook jumped in at a reporter's question directed at Steven Adams, and his angry comments exploded on Twitter. Per the Associated Press, Westbrook said:
Don't split us up. Don't try and split us up. Don't try to make us go against each other or make it 'Russell and the rest of the guys, Russell against Houston.' I don't want to hear that. We're in this together. We play as a team. That's all that matters.
Ultimately, however, the Thunder fell quietly.
Feuds
What would Round 1 of the playoffs be without some memorable feuds?
2017 featured a few of them, all compiled in the below video:
Notably, Washington's Markieff Morris called Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap a "crybaby":
FanDuel @FanDuel
🚨 DRAMA ALERT: Dennis Schroder had a priceless reaction to Paul Millsap being called a crybaby by Markieff Morris. https://t.co/TwlhLLfBw34/23/2017, 1:08:59 AM
Meanwhile, things got incredibly chippy between the Celtics and the Bulls in Game 4.
Boston's Thomas told Chicago's Michael Carter-Williams that he can't guard him, to which MCW did not respond kindly.
Thomas picked up a technical foul for his jawing at MCW, but it's clear that the 5'9" point guard got in MCW's head.
Staying with the Boston-Chicago series, in a bizarre turn of events, Jae Crowder threw Robin Lopez's shoe off the court. Lopez went to retrieve his shoe, but didn't appear to hold a grudge; he bent down and tied Crowder's shoe for him.
Will more shoes fly throughout the rest of Round 1 play? We can only hope.
