    NBA Playoffs 2017: Top Scores and Highlights from Round 1 Bracket

    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade (3) and Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas pass each other during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Celtics won 104-95. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Round 1 of the NBA playoffs has almost concluded, and we've already seen some casualties after most series have concluded four or five games.

    In the Eastern Conference, the No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers swept the No. 7 Indiana Pacers, while in the West, the No. 1 Golden State Warriors defeated the No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers in four games and the No. 3 Houston Rockets toppled the No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder in five. 

    The action continues on Wednesday with two Game 5s, when the No. 1 Boston Celtics take on the No. 8 Chicago Bulls and the No. 4 Washington Wizards meet the No. 5 Atlanta Hawks. 

    Even though we still have five victors to crown from the first round of the playoffs, let's take a look back at the most interesting moments and outcomes so far. 

    2017 NBA Playoffs: Round 1 Schedule and Scores
    GameMatchupSeries
    No. 1 Celtics vs. No. 8 Bulls
    Game 1Bulls 106, Celtics 1021-0 CHI
    Game 2Bulls 111, Celtics 972-0 CHI
    Game 3Celtics 104, Bulls 872-1 CHI
    Game 4Celtics 104, Bulls 952-2
    No. 2 Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Pacers
    Game 1Cavs 109, Pacers 1081-0 CLE
    Game 2Cavs 117, Pacers 1112-0 CLE
    Game 3Cavs 119, Pacers 1143-0 CLE
    Game 4Cavs 106, Pacers 1024-0 CLE
    No. 3 Raptors vs. No. 6 Bucks
    Game 1Bucks 97, Raptors 831-0 MIL
    Game 2Raptors 106, Bucks 1001-1
    Game 3Bucks 104, Raptors 772-1 MIL
    Game 4Raptors 87, Bucks 762-2
    Game 5Raptors 118, Bucks 933-2 TOR
    No. 4 Wizards vs. No. 5 Hawks
    Game 1Wizards 114, Hawks 1071-0 WAS
    Game 2Wizards 109, Hawks 1012-0 WAS
    Game 3Hawks 116, Wizards 982-1 WAS
    Game 4Hawks 111, Wizards 1012-2
    No. 1 Warriors vs. No. 8 Trail Blazers
    Game 1Warriors 121, Trail Blazers 1091-0 GSW
    Game 2Warriors 110, Trail Blazers 812-0 GSW
    Game 3Warriors 119, Trail Blazers 1133-0 GSW
    Game 4Warriors 128, Trail Blazers 1034-0 GSW
    No. 2 Spurs vs. No. 7 Grizzlies
    Game 1Spurs 111, Grizzlies 821-0 SAS
    Game 2Spurs 96, Grizzlies 82 2-0 SAS
    Game 3Grizzlies 105, Spurs 942-1 SAS
    Game 4Grizzlies 110, Spurs 1082-2
    Game 5Spurs 116, Grizzlies 1033-2 SAS
    No. 3 Rockets vs. No. 6 Thunder
    Game 1Rockets 118, Thunder 871-0 HOU
    Game 2Rockets 115, Thunder 1112-0 HOU
    Game 3Thunder 115, Rockets 1032-1 HOU
    Game 4Rockets 113, Thunder 1093-1 HOU
    Game 5Rockets 105, Thunder 994-1 HOU
    No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Jazz
    Game 1Jazz 97, Clippers 951-0 UTA
    Game 2Clippers 99, Jazz 911-1
    Game 3Clippers 111, Jazz 1072-1 LAC
    Game 4Jazz 105, Clippers 982-2
    Game 5Jazz 96, Clippers 923-2 UTA
    NBA.com

     

    Top Highlights

    IT4 Suits Up

    The NBA world was shocked and saddened to learn that Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas' sister died in a car accident one day before Boston opened its series against the Chicago Bulls.

    Understandably, no one was sure if Thomas was going to play in Game 1. Before the game, a haunting image of Thomas sobbing on the sideline was broadcast in the pregame coverage.

    Celtics coach Brad Stevens supported his star player and encouraged him to do "what's right for him," per the team's Twitter:

    Thomas did suit up, however, and went off for 33 points despite the Celtics' 106-102 loss to the Bulls. 

    Though he went home to be with his family between Game 2 and Game 3, Thomas hasn't missed a single moment of the series so far and has been instrumental in the Celtics tying it all up 2-2 heading into Game 5 Wednesday. 

     

    Russell Westbrook Posts Triple-Double

    In Game 4 of the series between the Thunder and the Rockets, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double, finishing his effort with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

    Westbrook "joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to claim three consecutive playoff triple-doubles," according to the Associated Press (via CBS Sports). 

    However, Westbrook's performance couldn't save the Thunder from falling 113-109 to go down 3-1 in the series, which they would go on to lose 4-1. 

    For his part, Westbrook didn't seem to be impressed with questions about his accomplishment. 

    Westbrook jumped in at a reporter's question directed at Steven Adams, and his angry comments exploded on Twitter. Per the Associated Press, Westbrook said:

    Don't split us up. Don't try and split us up. Don't try to make us go against each other or make it 'Russell and the rest of the guys, Russell against Houston.' I don't want to hear that. We're in this together. We play as a team. That's all that matters.

    Ultimately, however, the Thunder fell quietly.

     

    Feuds

    What would Round 1 of the playoffs be without some memorable feuds?

    2017 featured a few of them, all compiled in the below video:

    Notably, Washington's Markieff Morris called Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap a "crybaby":

    Meanwhile, things got incredibly chippy between the Celtics and the Bulls in Game 4.

    Boston's Thomas told Chicago's Michael Carter-Williams that he can't guard him, to which MCW did not respond kindly. 

    Thomas picked up a technical foul for his jawing at MCW, but it's clear that the 5'9" point guard got in MCW's head. 

    Staying with the Boston-Chicago series, in a bizarre turn of events, Jae Crowder threw Robin Lopez's shoe off the court. Lopez went to retrieve his shoe, but didn't appear to hold a grudge; he bent down and tied Crowder's shoe for him.

    Will more shoes fly throughout the rest of Round 1 play? We can only hope.

     

