NBA Investigating Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Accosting Ref During Game 5

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets finished their series victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 105-99 win in Tuesday's Game 5, but their owner is reportedly under investigation for his actions.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the NBA said it is investigating why Houston owner Leslie Alexander approached an official during the game.

Alexander left his courtside seat during the first quarter and approached referee Bill Kennedy to apparently complain about what he saw as a missed call.

Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com noted Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon attempted to stop Alexander.

Alexander said, "I was upset, really upset," when asked about the incident at halftime of Tuesday's contest, per Watkins.

