Blue Jays' Chris Coghlan Soars over Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina to Score

Chris Coghlan refused to get tagged Tuesday night.

In the seventh inning of his Toronto Blue Jays' showdown with the St. Louis Cardinals, the 31-year-old went full-on Major League and flipped over catcher Yadier Molina to reach home safely. Molina, anticipating a slide, froze as Coghlan took flight.

Willie Mays Hayes would be proud of this effort.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead on Coghlan's somersault.

[MLB, Twitter]