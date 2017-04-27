2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

0 of 38

Steve Helber/Associated Press

After a 362-day wait, the 2017 NFL draft is finally here. When Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium to announce the picks Thursday night in Philadelphia, we all expect him to call Myles Garrett's name first. After that, get ready for a wild night.

The 2017 class has been billed as very deep at running back, tight end, defensive end, cornerback and safety. We should see those positions flying off the board early and often throughout tonight's 32 first-round picks and the following 221 selections.

Where will the first quarterback be drafted? I'm projecting a trade up for North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, with two other quarterbacks joining him in the top 15 picks. At running back, this is the deepest class I've ever scouted, and that will be reflected by a high number of ball-carriers going in the first two rounds.

While this may be a weak class at the top of the wide receiver rankings, the depth on Day 2 is outstanding. If you're looking for a tight end, this is the year to get one with a loaded group, including two first-round talents and many more throughout Day 2.

If you need trench players, it's a small class at offensive line and defensive line in Round 1, but the talent at edge-rusher makes up for that. It's once again a loaded crop of pass-rushers, including presumed No. 1 pick Myles Garrett and top-five pick Solomon Thomas. After that, another five or six edge-rushers could go Thursday night.

Looking at the defensive back seven, four linebackers have a chance to go in the first round (Reuben Foster, Haason Reddick, Jarrad Davis, Zach Cunningham).

At cornerback, Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore has a shot to be a top-five pick. At the same position, guys such as Quincy Wilson, Adoree' Jackson, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey and Kevin King will also hear their names called early. The safety class is amazing. Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker will come off the board really early with more safeties littered throughout the second and third rounds.

This mock draft is based on months of conversations with scouts, coaches, agents, players and general managers and is my look at what I'm hearing from those sources.