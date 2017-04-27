    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

      After a 362-day wait, the 2017 NFL draft is finally here. When Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium to announce the picks Thursday night in Philadelphia, we all expect him to call Myles Garrett's name first. After that, get ready for a wild night.

      The 2017 class has been billed as very deep at running back, tight end, defensive end, cornerback and safety. We should see those positions flying off the board early and often throughout tonight's 32 first-round picks and the following 221 selections.

      Where will the first quarterback be drafted? I'm projecting a trade up for North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, with two other quarterbacks joining him in the top 15 picks. At running back, this is the deepest class I've ever scouted, and that will be reflected by a high number of ball-carriers going in the first two rounds.

      While this may be a weak class at the top of the wide receiver rankings, the depth on Day 2 is outstanding. If you're looking for a tight end, this is the year to get one with a loaded group, including two first-round talents and many more throughout Day 2.

      If you need trench players, it's a small class at offensive line and defensive line in Round 1, but the talent at edge-rusher makes up for that. It's once again a loaded crop of pass-rushers, including presumed No. 1 pick Myles Garrett and top-five pick Solomon Thomas. After that, another five or six edge-rushers could go Thursday night.

      Looking at the defensive back seven, four linebackers have a chance to go in the first round (Reuben Foster, Haason Reddick, Jarrad Davis, Zach Cunningham).

      At cornerback, Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore has a shot to be a top-five pick. At the same position, guys such as Quincy Wilson, Adoree' Jackson, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey and Kevin King will also hear their names called early. The safety class is amazing. Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker will come off the board really early with more safeties littered throughout the second and third rounds.

      This mock draft is based on months of conversations with scouts, coaches, agents, players and general managers and is my look at what I'm hearing from those sources.

       

    1. Cleveland Browns

      The Pick: Edge-Rusher Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

      This is a no-brainer.

      The Cleveland Browns can like Mitchell Trubisky all they want, but the right pick will be Myles Garrett. And that is the pick I'm hearing will happen. The Browns need a quarterback, but with another first-rounder at No. 12 overall, the team can still address that position. Another option: Wait until next year if it doesn't love any of the quarterbacks in this class.

      Garrett is a rare talent and person. He'll be the first step in building a fierce defense in Cleveland.

    2. San Francisco 49ers

      The Pick: Safety Jamal Adams, LSU

      We've heard for months that the San Francisco 49ers are considering Solomon Thomas, Leonard Fournette, Reuben Foster and Marshon Lattimore. One name we haven't heard much is Jamal Adams, and that's partially why I think this will be the pick.

      Adams told me he visited the 49ers late in the process on a top-secret mission. It's also easy to connect the dots and see new general manager John Lynch—a 2017 Hall of Fame finalist at safety—drafting a can't-miss safety prospect who just so happens to be a high-character leader too.

      With the 49ers filling many needs in free agency, Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan can get an attacking defender here.

    3. Chicago Bears

      The Pick: Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas, Stanford

      Two things I've heard throughout this process—the Bears like Jamal Adams and Solomon Thomas here. They're prepared to draft whichever one the 49ers don't if they keep this selection.

      Thomas would be a plug-and-play 5-technique defensive end in the Bears' 3-4 scheme and is the perfect complement to last year's first-rounder, Leonard Floyd. By pairing them together in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme, you could have a throwback to the way he used Justin Smith and Aldon Smith in San Francisco.

      I know there were Twitter rumors connecting the Bears to a quarterback here, but I can't see that pick happening.

    4. Jacksonville Jaguars

      The Pick: Running Back Leonard Fournette, LSU

      The Jaguars need to see if Blake Bortles can be the guy long-term at quarterback. The best way to get that look? Give him a player like Leonard Fournette in the backfield.

      Fournette will keep defenses honest and give Bortles the safety valve he needs. With the offensive line being revamped this offseason and the defense loaded with young talent, there are few picks that would make more sense than grabbing Fournette at this spot.

      The only other pick I could see happening here is Alabama tight end O.J. Howard for the same reasons listed above.

    5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles Rams)

      The Pick: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

      In my conversations with scouts, I've heard two names here consistently: Marshon Lattimore and Mike Williams. In the final mock, I'm going with Lattimore.

      The Ohio State cover man has elite foot quickness and ball skills. He's able to shut down athletic receivers with his recovery speed, his agility and his instincts on the edge. Williams would be a great pick to help out Marcus Mariota, but with the No. 18 pick, the Titans could address the offense with Corey Davis or David Njoku.

    6. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)

      The Pick: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina

      **Projected Trade**

      In the past, I've avoided projecting trades in the first round, as it robs fans of reality. This year, though, with so much chatter from scouts and general managers about the Browns wanting to move up and the Jets wanting to move back, it made sense to include this trade where New York gives Cleveland its No. 6 overall pick and receives Nos. 12 and 52 as well as a 2018 second-rounder in return.

      At No. 6, the Browns get the quarterback of the future in Mitchell Trubisky. He's an ideal fit for head coach Hue Jackson's offense and will appease ownership that seems desperate to get a passer on the roster fans can believe in long term. 

    7. Los Angeles Chargers

      The Pick: Safety Malik Hooker, Ohio State

      In talking to a team scout Wednesday morning, I heard the Chargers could also consider Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams here. It's tempting to put Williams on the board to the Chargers given the team's massive need at receiver, but Malik Hooker is also a great fit at free safety.

      Patrolling safeties like Hooker are rare. His range, his ball skills and his closing speed bring up memories of Ed Reed and Earl Thomas in college. If the Chargers are serious about building up the defense, Hooker is the right guy to complete the secondary.

    8. Carolina Panthers

      The Pick: Running Back Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

      Is this pick too good to be true? Maybe, but if Christian McCaffrey is on the board at No. 8, he has to be the pick for the Carolina Panthers.

      If the goal is to help Cam Newton after a disastrous 2016 season, McCaffrey is the ideal player to do that given his versatility out of the backfield. The 20-year-old is a triple threat as a runner, receiver and return man and would provide an instant spark in the Panthers offense. As an inside-outside runner and even as a player flexing out to the slot, he can be the speed the team lacks and get linebackers and safeties focusing on someone other than Cam when they break the huddle.

    9. Cincinnati Bengals

      The Pick: Linebacker Haason Reddick, Temple

      No player has risen up draft boards more in the last four months than Temple linebacker Haason Reddick. And thanks to Reuben Foster's slide down draft boards over injury and off-field concerns, Reddick jumps him to become the first linebacker taken.

      The Bengals need to get younger and faster at the position and also prepare for the eventual loss of Vontaze Burfict and Kevin Minter in free agency. Reddick answers the need at linebacker right now and adds a pass-rushing presence on third down. You can't beat that.

      The one rumor I heard late from a scout that could shock everyone here: tight end O.J. Howard.

    10. Buffalo Bills

      The Pick: Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Clemson

      Could the Buffalo Bills go quarterback in Round 1 after restructuring the contract of Tyrod Taylor? I was told by a scouting source it is possible. I've also been told the team really likes Haason Reddick if he's available.

      With Reddick off the board, I'm going with Watson. He's a proven leader and winner, and he has the athleticism to run the Bills offense. He might not be ready Day 1 to take over for Taylor, but he's an upside player who, in the right scheme, can be a standout NFL quarterback.

       

    11. New Orleans Saints

      The Pick: Linebacker Reuben Foster, Alabama

      Reuben Foster's draft stock is all over the place as we get closer to Thursday night, according to NFL team sources. He could slip to Round 2, per one team I spoke with, while another is hoping he's on the board in the 20s. Where will he end up? I'm going with No. 11 to New Orleans.

      The Saints are rumored to like Foster and Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, per a source with the team's staff. Humphrey here would be a mild surprise, but Foster makes the most sense lining up in the weak-side linebacker position in coordinator Dennis Allen's defense.

    12. New York Jets (from Browns)

      The Pick: Tight End O.J. Howard, Alabama

      **Projected Trade**

      The New York Jets traded back, collected an extra second-round pick this year and a 2018 second-round pick and still get the player I believe they've been targeting all along: O.J. Howard.

      Howard perfectly fits what the Jets lack on offense given his size (6'6", 251 lbs), his speed (4.51 40-yard dash), his catch radius, his yards-after-catch potential and what he offers as the best blocking tight end in the class. No matter who plays quarterback for the Jets next season, there is no clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game on the roster right now. Howard solves that problem and gives the team a stud blocker in the running game.

    13. Arizona Cardinals

      The Pick: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

      Here's a pick I've been hearing about from other general managers and scouts for weeks. Everyone thinks Patrick Mahomes will end up with the Arizona Cardinals. That might mean a team is able to hop in front of them to draft him if it were so inclined, but everyone I've asked about this pick believes it will be Mahomes.

      Head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Steve Keim know they have to get a quarterback of the future here after Carson Palmer thought about retirement this offseason. Mahomes is a perfect fit from a tools perspective given his arm strength and his athleticism. He needs time to work on his passing mechanics and his footwork, but he'll have an entire season behind Palmer to do just that.

    14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)

      The Pick: Wide Receiver Mike Williams, Clemson

      This is where Gareon Conley was originally slated to be drafted in my final mock, but the situation in Cleveland, where he has been accused of rape, takes him off the board. The other names I've heard connected to Philadelphia, through team scouts and others, are Christian McCaffrey and Mike Williams.

      With Williams still on the board, he's the pick. A wide receiver might not seem like a huge need after the Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery. But let's remember he's on a one-year deal, and this coaching staff has no ties to Jordan Matthews or Nelson Agholor. 

      Williams is a pick for now and for the future. And Carson Wentz should be ecstatic. 

    15. Indianapolis Colts

      The Pick: Edge-Rusher Charles Harris, Missouri

      Let's talk about a pick that wouldn't surprise me and then the one I think happens.

      T.J. Watt would not surprise me here. He's a fit for what general manager Chris Ballard likes in a prospect from a wiring, character, athleticism perspective. For some it may seem like a reach, but it's possible.

      Now the actual pick—edge-rusher Charles Harris. I definitely think the Colts go edge-rusher in the first round, and Harris is a great fit as a powerful, athletic player coming off the edge of the 3-4 scheme. One great thing about Harris too is that should the Colts fire head coach Chuck Pagano after this offseason and go to a 4-3 defense, he's still a fit playing defensive end.

    16. Baltimore Ravens

      The Pick: Edge-Rusher Derek Barnett, Tennessee

      For weeks now, team sources in Baltimore have been telling me they could go edge-rusher here. If so, Derek Barnett (6'3", 259 lbs) makes a ton of sense for the powerful, big players the Ravens like on the outside of the defense. 

      Barnett had amazing production in the SEC and brings to the NFL a power and hand use few college defenders possess. He didn't test amazingly at the scouting combine in Indianapolis or his pro day, but general manager Ozzie Newsome and assistant GM Eric DeCosta are smart enough to look at the film first and his testing second. 

      If you want a man who broke Reggie White's career sacks record, Barnett is the guy who did it.

    17. Washington

      The Pick: Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen, Alabama

      Jonathan Allen seemed like a lock for the top five when the 2016 college football season ended, but concerns about his lack of athleticism and his shoulder injuries—which have resulted in arthritis—have pushed him down the board. A team like Indianapolis or Baltimore could stop his slide in a best-player-available situation, but Washington also has a massive need for a new 5-technique defensive end.

      Allen is a baller and truly one of the most explosive players in college football last season—if I had a Heisman Trophy vote, he would have been my winner—and that's too good to pass up here in the middle of the first round. If team doctors have signed off on Allen, he's a steal at this spot.

    18. Tennessee Titans

      The Pick: Wide Receiver Corey Davis, Western Michigan

      Corey Davis ended the college football season on the rise after a stellar senior year, but an ankle injury has shut him down all through the predraft process. That's enough to give teams concerns about his rookie-season availability.

      Davis would be a match made in heaven for the Titans and Marcus Mariota. His big catch radius, yards-after-catch ability and his physicality are ideal for a spot-on-accuracy kind of thrower like Mariota. Opening up the Titans offense, especially with a massive offensive line and big running backs, makes too much sense not to happen.

    19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      The Pick: Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado

      This name might have been the biggest surprise in the first round a month ago, but word leaked from teams how much he was liked. Then Awuzie was invited to NFL draft festivities in Philadelphia, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll hear his name called on Day 1.

      Awuzie is a physical, versatile defensive back who can line up in the slot, at outside corner or even at safety. With so many teams going to sub-package defenses with five and six defensive backs on the field, a player like Awuzie can be a matchup solution against tight ends, running backs and wide receivers.

      Other names I've heard here: offensive tackle Cam Robinson if he's available, running back Dalvin Cook and even tight end David Njoku.

    20. Denver Broncos

      The Pick: Tackle Cam Robinson, Alabama

      It's no secret that the Denver offensive line was a mess last season. The front office addressed some of those needs in free agency by signing Ronald Leary, but even after adding Menelik Watson, this roster needs help up front.

      Cam Robinson is an NFL left tackle, but he has the skills to also play on the right side if needed. With talents like Donald Stephenson and Ty Sambrailo slated to play left tackle as of now, it's a safe bet that Robinson will have every opportunity to win the starting blindside job in rookie camp.

    21. Detroit Lions

      The Pick: Linebacker Jarrad Davis, Florida

      For the last several weeks, I had tight end David Njoku going here. That changed during a Bleacher Report Facebook Live mock draft segment where Davis ended up being on the board. He's a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions defense. 

      Davis is an athletic beast. Throughout the 2015 season, when the Florida defense was loaded with guys like Vernon Hargreaves, Keanu Neal, Jonathan Bullard, Quincy Wilson, Teez Tabor, Marcus Maye and Caleb Brantley, Davis was the best player on the team.

      The Lions haven't shot down any rumors about wanting a tight end like Njoku, but Davis is who fans should be hoping for.

    22. Miami Dolphins

      The Pick: Guard Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

      The Miami Dolphins could go in a few directions at No. 22, but the selection I'm hearing and also liking is that of Forrest Lamp.

      Lamp, playing left tackle in college, was the only guy who shut down Alabama's defensive line. Like Zack Martin or Kyle Long, Lamp can slide in at left guard or right guard right out of the gate and be a high-caliber, All-Pro-style talent.

      The Dolphins have needs at linebacker (Zach Cunningham) and defensive end (Taco Charlton), but Lamp is such a great value here.

    23. New York Giants

      The Pick: Tight End David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)

      As Eli Manning starts to get toward the end of his career, the New York Giants can do one of two things: get him a pass-catcher or draft him a pass protector. With no great fits left at offensive tackle for this offense or this team, David Njoku gets the call.

      Njoku gives Manning a threat like he hasn't had at tight end since early Jeremy Shockey. And Njoku isn't the question mark off the field that his fellow Miami alum was. He can immediately get safeties off Odell Beckham Jr. in coverage and will also open up routes for Brandon Marshall

      If Robinson is off the board, Njoku is my pick.

    24. Oakland Raiders

      The Pick: Linebacker Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

      If you watched an Oakland Raiders game last year, you noticed that they badly need a linebacker in the middle of the field who can cover against the pass and shut down the tight ends in the AFC West.

      Cunningham is raw—that's why he has a Round 2 grade on my board—but he was a tackling machine in the SEC and has the range and ability to shut down those inside seam routes. He's a bit of a boom-or-bust player, but the upside is so tempting here at the end of Round 1. And in this defense, Cunningham has the skill set to get on the field right out of the gate.

    25. Houston Texans

      The Pick: Tackle Garett Bolles, Utah

      The Houston Texans have a gigantic need at quarterback, but in speaking to coaching sources, it seems like they don't value Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer or California's Davis Webb here. Cornerback is also a need, but the depth at that position is strong enough to get one in Round 2. A starting offensive tackle is the position you can't get in Round 2.

      Garett Bolles has his challenges due to his age (24) and off-field issues, but he's field-ready as a tackle and could come in and play right away on the left and right side. Bolles might not have the upside of a Cam Robinson, but he can be a long-term starter in the NFL.

    26. Seattle Seahawks

      The Pick: Cornerback Quincy Wilson, Florida

      The top cornerback in the draft comes off the board at No. 26 overall. Quincy Wilson is a dream fit for the Seattle Seahawks, who want a press cornerback with the size (6'1", 211 lbs) and physicality to redirect receivers at the line of scrimmage.

      Wilson was knocked by some in the draft process for a lack of speed, but his recovery speed shows on film. And he's good enough with his hands and his feet at the line of scrimmage to prevent letting receivers by him. That's why he's perfect in a press or Cover 2 scheme, where he's not asked to turn and run with speed down the field.

    27. Kansas City Chiefs

    27 of 38

      Do not be surprised if Marlon Humphrey comes off the board much earlier tonight. There are multiple teams I've talked to that like the physical Alabama cornerback in the top 20 picks. I firmly believe the Kansas City Chiefs would like to select a quarterback here, but it's a better value at this stage to wait until Round 2.

      Opposite Marcus Peters, the Chiefs need a starting cornerback. Humphrey is good at the line of scrimmage and has the speed to stay in-phase down the field (4.41 40-yard dash). He's raw as a coverage technician but is a great fit in the Kansas City scheme. The Chiefs also have needs at inside linebacker to consider, but with Jarrad Davis and Zach Cunningham gone, there's not a great value.

       

    28. Dallas Cowboys

    28 of 38

      After letting Brandon Carr, Morris Clairborne, J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church walk in free agency, it's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys will address the secondary in the first round. LSU's Tre'Davious White is an excellent fit from a skill, value and leadership perspective.

      He is a quick, sticky, solid cover man who may never be a perennial Pro Bowler but has the skills to be a rock-solid lockdown outside corner. He's also one of the highest-character players in the entire draft class and was honored with the No. 18 jersey (awarded for leadership) at LSU the last two seasons.

    29. Green Bay Packers

    29 of 38

      Don't be shocked if the Packers go with an outside cornerback here or on Day 2 given the decision to move Damarious Randall back inside. Adoree' Jackson of USC would be a name to think about long and hard when the Packers come on the clock. But T.J. Watt is too promising as an outside rusher to ignore.

      Watt is still learning the game on defense after starting his career as a tight end, but already, you can see the flashes of power, speed and flexibility that great pass-rushers have. His football love is also off the charts. He's the kind of guy you draft, plug into the lineup and then put his name in the team's Hall of Fame someday. 

    30. Pittsburgh Steelers

      The Pick: Edge-Rusher Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

      Were it not for a shoulder injury that required surgery, Takkarist McKinley might have been a top-15 pick in this draft. He's still a solid bet in Round 1 even with the injury and in a deep edge-rusher class.

      McKinley will go to Pittsburgh and immediately be an upgrade opposite Bud Dupree. He's quicker, stronger and has a much more complete pass-rushing game than anyone the Steelers have lined up in that spot (sorry, Jarvis Jones). 

      It wouldn't be a surprise to hear Jabrill Peppers or Evan Engram called here, but McKinley has to be the guy.

    31. Atlanta Falcons

      The Pick: Defensive Lineman Malik McDowell, Michigan State

      A pass-rusher is the No. 1 priority of the front office, based on scouting sources I spoke to. That makes the flashy Malik McDowell a good fit and a surprisingly good value in a class that lacks much depth at defensive tackle. 

      McDowell is inconsistent. But his good is very good, and the Falcons have to believe their coaches and locker room can motivate him to perform at his best. I do believe the team could also consider guys like Taco Charlton here and maybe even Carl Lawson if his medicals came back clear.

    32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)

      The Pick: Wide Receiver John Ross, Washington

      The Saints traded Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots in March, and they will immediately replace him with John Ross.

      Injury concerns might push Ross to the second round, but his 4.22 40-yard-dash speed is hard to ignore. It wouldn't be shocking to see Evan Engram here as the Saints look to get a bigger threat for Drew Brees, but Ross' game-breaking speed and yards-after-catch ability are a perfect match opposite Michael Thomas and with Willie Snead in the slot.

      The Saints could still pick up a quality pass-catching tight end later, though, as well as address their need for a defensive end in the following rounds.

    Round 2

      Round 2               

      PickTeamPlayer
      33Cleveland BrownsCB Adoree' Jackson, USC
      34San Francisco 49ersDE Taco Charlton, Michigan
      35Jacksonville JaguarsTE Evan Engram, Ole Miss
      36Chicago BearsS Budda Baker, Washington
      37Los Angeles RamsWR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC
      38Los Angeles ChargersWR Zay Jones, East Carolina
      39New York JetsS Marcus Maye, Florida
      40Carolina PanthersOL Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
      41Cincinnati BengalsRB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma
      42New Orleans SaintsCB Kevin King, Washington
      43Philadelphia EaglesRB Dalvin Cook, FSU
      44Buffalo BillsWR Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
      45Arizona CardinalsLB Tyus Bowser, Houston
      46Indianapolis ColtsRB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee
      47Baltimore RavensWR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
      48Minnesota VikingsS Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
      49Washington RedskinsLB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State
      50Tampa Bay BuccaneersDL Chris Wormley, Michigan
      51Denver BroncosTE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech
      52NY Jets ** (from Browns)CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson
      53Detroit LionsEDGE Jordan Willis, Kansas State
      54Miami DolphinsLB Duke Riley, LSU
      55New York GiantsQB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
      56Oakland RaidersRB D'Onta Foreman, Texas
      57Houston TexansQB Davis Webb, California
      58Seattle SeahawksEDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn
      59Kansas City ChiefsQB Nathan Peterman, Pitt
      60Dallas CowboysEDGE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State
      61Green Bay PackersCB Obi Melifonwu, UConn
      62Pittsburgh SteelersTE Adam Shaheen, Ashland
      63Atlanta FalconsS Josh Jones, N.C. State
      64Carolina (from New England)EDGE Tarell Basham, Ohio

    Round 3

      Round 3

      PickTeamPlayer
      65Cleveland BrownsS Marcus Williams, Utah
      66San Francisco 49ersWR Carlos Henderson, La. Tech
      67Chicago BearsWR ArDarius Stewart, Alabama
      68Jacksonville JaguarsQB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee
      69Los Angeles RamsLB Ryan Anderson, Alabama
      70New York JetsWR Chris Godwin, Penn State
      71Los Angeles ChargersEDGE Tim Williams, Alabama
      72New England Patriots (from CAR)EDGE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M
      73Cincinnati BengalsOT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
      74Baltimore Ravens (from PHI) OC Pat Elflein, Ohio State
      75Buffalo Bills DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
      76New Orleans SaintsEDGE DeMarcus Walker, FSU
      77Arizona CardinalsEDGE Vince Biegel, Wisconsin
      78Baltimore Ravens OG Dorian Johnson, Pitt
      79Minnesota VikingsOT Dion Dawkins, Temple
      80Indianapolis ColtsCB Teez Tabor, Florida
      81Washington RedskinsS Justin Evans, Texas A&M
      82Denver BroncosLB Alex Anzalone, Florida
      83Tennessee TitansLB Anthony Walker Jr., Northwestern
      84Tampa Bay BuccaneersRB Kareem Hunt, Toledo
      85Detroit LionsWR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
      86Minnesota Vikings (from MIA)RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma
      87New York Giants DL Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
      88Oakland RaidersS Desmond King, Iowa
      89Houston TexansCB Sidney Jones, Washington
      90Seattle SeahawksOT Julie'n Davenport, Bucknell
      91Kansas City ChiefsLB Blair Brown, Ohio
      92Dallas CowboysWR Josh Malone, Tennessee
      93Green Bay Packers OL Ethan Pocic, LSU
      94Pittsburgh SteelersS Tedric Thompson, Colorado
      95Atlanta Falcons OG Danny Isidora, Miami (Fla.)
      96New England Patriots DL Montravius Adams, Auburn
      97Miami DolphinsCB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia
      98Carolina PanthersTE Jake Butt, Michigan
      99Philadelphia Eagles (from BAL)CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee
      100Tennessee Titans (from Rams) DL Davon Godchaux, LSU
      101Denver BroncosEDGE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois
      102Seattle SeahawksWR Chad Hansen, California
      103New Orleans Saints (from NE)QB Brad Kaaya, Miami (Fla.)
      104Kansas City ChiefsWR Noah Brown, Ohio State
      105Pittsburgh SteelersCB Shaquill Griffin, Central Florida
      106Seattle SeahawksLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee
      107New York JetsRB Jeremy McNichols, Boise State

    Round 4

      Round 4      

      PickTeamPlayer
      108Cleveland BrownsTE Gerald Everett, South Alabama
      109San Francisco 49ersLB Jayon Brown, UCLA
      110Jacksonville JaguarsDL Carlos Watkins, Clemson
      111Chicago BearsT Roderick Johnson, FSU
      112Los Angeles RamsDL Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
      113Los Angeles ChargersLB Kendell Beckwith, LSU
      114Washington Redskins (from NYJ)WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
      115Carolina PanthersDL Nazair Jones, North Carolina
      116Cincinnati BengalsDL Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova
      117Chicago Bears (from BUF)CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan
      New England Patriotsforfeited due to the Deflategate scandal
      118Philadelphia EaglesS John Johnson, Boston College
      119Arizona CardinalsCB Corn Elder, Miami (Fla.)
      120Minnesota VikingsOG Zach Banner, USC
      121Indianapolis ColtsOT Antonio Garcia, Troy
      122Baltimore RavensDL Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
      123Washington RedskinsCB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado
      124Tennessee TitansS Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech
      125Tampa Bay BuccaneersS Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami (Fla.)
      126Denver BroncosWR Ryan Switzer, North Carolina
      127Detroit LionsTE George Kittle, Iowa
      128Minnesota Vikings (from MIA)DL Elijah Qualls, Washington
      New York GiantsSelection moved to the end of the fourth round
      129Oakland RaidersEDGE Joe Mathis, Washington
      130Houston TexansOG Isaac Asiata, Utah
      131New England Patriots (from SEA)WR Amara Darboh, Michigan
      132Kansas City ChiefsDL D.J. Jones, Ole Miss
      133Dallas CowboysTE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas
      134Green Bay PackersRB Brian Hill, Wyoming
      135Pittsburgh SteelersWR Jehu Chesson, Michigan
      136Atlanta FalconsCB Damontae Kazee, SDSU
      137Indianapolis Colts (from NE)TE Jordan Leggett, Clemson
      138Cincinnati BengalsDE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic
      139Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE)OT David Sharpe, Florida
      140New York GiantsOG Nico Siragusa, SDSU
      141Los Angeles RamsOT Will Holden, Vanderbilt
      142Houston Texans (from CLE)EDGE Carroll Phillips, Illinois
      143San Francisco 49ersRB Marlon Mack, South Florida
      144Indianapolis ColtsWR Travin Dural, LSU

    Round 5

      Round 5

      PickTeamPlayer
      145Cleveland BrownsWR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech
      146San Francisco 49ersCB Howard Wilson, Houston
      147Chicago BearsQB C.J. Beathard, Iowa
      148Jacksonville JaguarsCB Fabian Moreau, UCLA
      149Los Angeles RamsRB James Conner, Pitt
      150New York JetsOT Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt
      151Los Angeles ChargersWR Ish Zamora, Baylor
      152Carolina PanthersOG Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State
      153Cincinnati BengalsK Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State
      154Washington Redskins (from NO)RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson
      155Philadelphia EaglesDL Caleb Brantley, Florida
      156Buffalo BillsS Delano Hill, Michigan
      157Arizona CardinalsDL Tanzel Smart, Tulane
      158Indianapolis ColtsCB William Likely, Maryland
      159Baltimore RavensWR KD Cannon, Baylor
      160Minnesota VikingsWR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois
      161San Francisco 49ers (from WAS)TE Jonnu Smith, Florida International
      162Tampa Bay BuccaneersTE Michael Roberts, Tulane
      163Buffalo Bills (from NE)CB Jalen Myrick, Minnesota
      164Tennessee TitansTE Cole Hikutini, Louisville
      165Detroit LionsRB Matthew Dayes, N.C. State
      166Miami DolphinsEDGE Deatrich Wise, Arkansas
      167New York GiantsLB Paul Magloire Jr., Arizona
      168Oakland RaidersWR Mack Hollins, North Carolina
      169Houston TexansLB Dylan Cole, Missouri State
      Seattle SeahawksSelection forfeited for violating offseason workout policies [Forfeited/Penalized 3]
      170Kansas City ChiefsEDGE Fadol Brown, Ole Miss
      171Buffalo Bills (from DAL)LB Connor Harris, Lindenwood
      172Green Bay PackersDL Jeremiah Ledbetter, Arkansas
      173Pittsburgh SteelersDL Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State
      174Atlanta FalconsWR Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M
      175Cleveland Browns (from NE)RB Jamaal Williams, BYU
      176Cincinnati BengalsWR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
      177Denver BroncosS Lorenzo Jerome, St. Francis
      178Miami DolphinsS Jadar Johnson, Clemson
      179Arizona CardinalsEDGE Ejuan Price, Pitt
      180Kansas City ChiefsOC Chase Roullier, Wyoming
      181Cleveland BrownsLB Elijah Lee, Kansas State
      182Green Bay PackersWR Shelton Gibson, West Virginia
      183New England PatriotsOT Collin Buchanan, Miami (Ohio)
      184Miami DolphinsDL Ryan Glasgow, Michigan

    Round 6

      Round 6

      PickTeamPlayer
      185Cleveland BrownsRB Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T
      186Baltimore Ravens (from 49ers)RB T.J. Logan, North Carolina
      187Jacksonville JaguarsLB Ben Gedeon, Michigan
      188Cleveland Browns (from HOU)LB Marquel Lee, Wake Forest
      189Los Angeles RamsOC Chad Wheeler, USC
      190Los Angeles ChargersRB Joe Williams, Utah
      191New York JetsLB Harvey Langi, BYU
      192Carolina PanthersLB Tanner Vallejo, Boise State
      193Cincinnati BengalsDL Charles Walker, Oklahoma
      194Philadelphia EaglesOC Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia
      195Buffalo BillsOC Jon Toth, Kentucky
      196New Orleans SaintsEDGE Avery Moss, Youngstown State
      197Arizona CardinalsS Montae Nicholson, Michigan State
      198San Francisco 49ers (from BAL)EDGE Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia
      199Minnesota VikingsQB Chad Kelly, Ole Miss
      200New England Patriots (from IND)EDGE Bryan Cox, Florida
      201Washington RedskinsQB Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech
      202San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)WR Rodney Adams, South Florida
      203Denver Broncos (from TEN)RB De'Veon Smith, Michigan
      204Tampa Bay BuccaneersWR Artavis Scott, Clemson
      205Detroit LionsDL Jarron Jones, Notre Dame
      206Los Angeles Rams (MIA)EDGE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern
      207New York GiantsRB De'Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina
      208Oakland RaidersOG Damien Mama, USC
      209Washington Redskins (from HOU)OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M
      210Seattle SeahawksWR Travis Rudolph, FSU
      Kansas City ChiefsSelection forfeited for violating the NFL's Anti-Tampering policy [Forfeited/Penalized 4]
      211Dallas CowboysS Eddie Jackson, Alabama
      212Green Bay PackersS Nate Gerry, Nebraska
      213Pittsburgh SteelersLB Ben Boulware, Clemson
      214Tennessee Titans (from ATL) EDGE Keion Adams, Western Michigan
      215Detroit Lions (NE)G Jordan Morgan, Kutztown
      216Kansas City ChiefsS Damarius Travis, Minnesota
      217Cincinnati BengalsCB Nate Hairston, Temple
      218Kansas City ChiefsCB Brian Allen, Utah

    Round 7

      Round 7

      PickTeamPlayer
      219San Francisco 49ers (from CLE)C Kyle Fuller, Baylor
      220Washington Redskins (from 49ers)LB Steven Taylor, Houston
      221Chicago BearsRB Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU
      222Jacksonville JaguarsWR Keon Hatcher, Arkansas
      223Miami Dolphins (from Rams)OT Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M
      224New York JetsDL Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame
      225Los Angeles ChargersOT Aviante Collins, TCU
      226Seattle Seahawks (from CAR)QB Cooper Rush, Central Michigan
      227Cincinnati BengalsWR Robert Davis, Georgia State
      228Dallas Cowboys (from BUF)LB Matt Milano, Boston College
      229New Orleans SaintsDL Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, USC
      230Philadelphia EaglesCB Channing Stribling, Michigan
      231Arizona CardinalsWR Stacy Coley, Miami (Fla.)
      232Minnesota VikingsCB Brendan Langley, Lamar (Texas)
      233Carolina Panthers (from IND)CB Marquez White, FSU
      234Los Angeles Rams (from BAL)CB Chuck Clark, Virginia Tech
      235Washington RedskinsEDGE Garrett Sickels, Penn State
      236Tennessee TitansOC J.J. Dielman, Utah
      237Tampa Bay BuccaneersEDGE Josh Carraway, TCU
      238Denver BroncosCB Jeremy Clark, Michigan
      239New England Patriots (from DET)K Jake Elliott, Memphis
      240Jacksonville JaguarsEDGE Hunter Dimick, Utah
      241New York GiantsC Deyshawn Bond, Cincinnati
      242Oakland RaidersCB Ashton Lampkin, Oklahoma State
      243Houston TexansCB Aarion Penton, Missouri
      244Oakland Raiders (from SEA)DL Grover Stewart, Albany State
      245Kansas City ChiefsWR Fred Ross, Mississippi State
      246Dallas CowboysRB Elijah Hood, North Carolina
      247Green Bay PackersLB Jordan Evans, Oklahoma
      248Pittsburgh SteelersRB Aaron Jones, UTEP
      249Atlanta FalconsTE Darrell Daniels, Washington
      250Detroit Lions (from NE)S Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville
      251Cincinnati BengalsG Cameron Lee, Illinois State
      252Denver BroncosDL DeAngelo Brown, Louisville
      253Denver BroncosG Sean Harlow, Oregon State