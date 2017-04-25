Rajon Rondo Reportedly Will 'Attempt' to Play in Bulls vs. Celtics Game 5

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls may receive a much-needed boost at the point guard position for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Shams Charania of The Vertical cited sources Tuesday who said Rajon Rondo is "preparing to attempt to play" in the contest. Rondo had a private workout in Boston to test his hand Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Marc Stein and Marc J. Spears.

The Bulls won the first two games of the series in Boston with Rondo in the lineup but lost Games 3 and 4 in Chicago after he suffered a right thumb fracture.

Charania clarified a final decision is yet to be made but granted there is a "chance" Rondo takes the court.

The four-time All-Star stuffed the stat sheet in Chicago's two road wins:

Rajon Rondo's 2017 Postseason vs. Celtics Game Result Points Assists Rebounds Steals 1 106-102, Chicago 12 6 8 2 2 111-97, Chicago 11 14 9 5 Source: ESPN.com

Chicago head coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday Isaiah Canaan would start Game 5, per Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press (h/t NBA.com). Canaan played 32 minutes and notched 13 points and three made three-pointers in Game 4 in his first contest since Feb. 12 with double-digit minutes.

He replaced starter Jerian Grant—who played just five minutes and missed his three field-goal attempts in Game 4—and Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams looked lost on both ends and couldn't stay in front of Isaiah Thomas as the Celtics' All-Star put the offense on his back in the second half and helped tie the series.

Point guard play has been a serious concern for the Bulls since Rondo suffered his injury, and his presence would give them a much better chance to upset the No. 1-seeded Celtics.

