    Rockets Eliminate Thunder with 105-99 Win Despite Russell Westbrook's Heroics

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bill Baptist/Getty Images

    Russell Westbrook's 2016-17 season was a sight to behold, but it came to an end Tuesday when the Houston Rockets handed the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-99 Game 5 defeat at Toyota Center. 

    However, it wasn't for a lack of trying on Westbrook's part. 

    In 42 minutes, OKC's floor general totaled 47 points (15-of-34 shooting, 5-of-18 from three), 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also scored 20 points alone in the third quarter to fuel a 27-11 Thunder run that allowed them to wipe away a seven-point halftime deficit and enter the fourth quarter up five: 

    ESPN Stats & Info illustrated just how special Westbrook was as he single-handedly kept the Thunder alive: 

    Meanwhile, Twitter had a minor meltdown with Westbrook seemingly in the midst of another Herculean performance: 

    However, Westbrook's supporting cast came up small once again. 

    Russell Westbrook vs. All Other OKC Starters
    PlayerPTSFGM/FGA3PM/3PAREBAST
    Russell Westbrook4715/345/18119
    Adams/Gibson/Oladipo/Roberson3012/352/9285
    NBA.com

    Although the Thunder led by five entering the final frame, they coughed that lead up in a hurry when Westbrook received a short breather at the start of the fourth, according to ESPN.com's Royce Young: 

    From that point forward, the Rockets didn't surrender the lead as their offense started to heat up in concert with some fatigue-induced slippage from Westbrook. 

    And unlike the Thunder, Houston had several key contributors alongside James Harden, who needed 16 free throws to bully his way to 34 points on 8-of-25 shooting (2-of-13 from three) against a swarming Thunder defense led by Andre Roberson. 

    One of those supporting stars was Lou Williams, who continued to shine in the postseason spotlight. In 33 minutes off the bench, Williams poured in 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line. 

    Patrick Beverley was also rather clutch on a night when the Rockets needed to compensate for poor three-point shooting (6-of-37 as a team) with 15 points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass: 

    Beverley also set the tone in the trash-talking department as he went toe-to-toe with Westbrook during a contentious fourth quarter: 

    1. Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter

    2. Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse

    3. LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers

    4. B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute

    5. Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs?

    6. From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA

    7. KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final

    8. Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics

    9. Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever?

    10. NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

    11. Leonard Clutch And-1

    12. Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart

    13. The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills

    14. Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected

    15. Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis

    16. The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY

    17. Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points

    18. Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race

    19. On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped

    20. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    21. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    22. Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers

    23. Westbrook Works Hard for Every Basket

    24. The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks

    25. The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips

    26. Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans?

    27. Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out

    28. The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks

    29. Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline

    30. Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless...

    31. Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance

    32. From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend

    33. Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend

    34. Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break

    35. NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951

    36. Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3

    37. Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1

    38. Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk

    39. Sager Strong Shootout

    40. Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech

    41. Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest

    42. Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest

    43. B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators

    44. Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge

    45. NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave

    46. Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins

    47. B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars

    48. Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance

    49. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    50. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    51. History of Vinsanity

    52. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    53. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    54. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    55. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    56. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    57. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    58. Kevin Durant Hits Deep 3 Over Westbrook

    59. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    60. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    61. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    62. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    63. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    64. Kerr Ejected

    65. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    66. Michael Carter-Williams "Fouls" James Harden

    67. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    68. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    69. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    70. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    71. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    72. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    73. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    74. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    75. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    76. James Harden to Sam Dekker Alley-Oop

    77. Nene Big Slam

    78. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    79. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    80. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    81. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    82. This Night in the NBA

    83. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    84. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    85. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    86. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    87. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    88. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    89. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    90. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    91. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    92. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    Thanks to those individual efforts and the Rockets' ability to get easier buckets below the free-throw line—they posted a 50-38 advantage in paint points—they're moving on. 

    The Rockets will now await the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals. 

    Regardless of which team the Rockets face, the series figures to be a rather lengthy one considering they went 1-3 against the Spurs and 2-2 against the Grizzlies during the regular season. 