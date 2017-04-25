Rockets Eliminate Thunder with 105-99 Win Despite Russell Westbrook's Heroics

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook's 2016-17 season was a sight to behold, but it came to an end Tuesday when the Houston Rockets handed the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-99 Game 5 defeat at Toyota Center.

However, it wasn't for a lack of trying on Westbrook's part.

In 42 minutes, OKC's floor general totaled 47 points (15-of-34 shooting, 5-of-18 from three), 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also scored 20 points alone in the third quarter to fuel a 27-11 Thunder run that allowed them to wipe away a seven-point halftime deficit and enter the fourth quarter up five:

ESPN Stats & Info illustrated just how special Westbrook was as he single-handedly kept the Thunder alive:

Meanwhile, Twitter had a minor meltdown with Westbrook seemingly in the midst of another Herculean performance:

However, Westbrook's supporting cast came up small once again.

Russell Westbrook vs. All Other OKC Starters Player PTS FGM/FGA 3PM/3PA REB AST Russell Westbrook 47 15/34 5/18 11 9 Adams/Gibson/Oladipo/Roberson 30 12/35 2/9 28 5 NBA.com

Although the Thunder led by five entering the final frame, they coughed that lead up in a hurry when Westbrook received a short breather at the start of the fourth, according to ESPN.com's Royce Young:

From that point forward, the Rockets didn't surrender the lead as their offense started to heat up in concert with some fatigue-induced slippage from Westbrook.

And unlike the Thunder, Houston had several key contributors alongside James Harden, who needed 16 free throws to bully his way to 34 points on 8-of-25 shooting (2-of-13 from three) against a swarming Thunder defense led by Andre Roberson.

One of those supporting stars was Lou Williams, who continued to shine in the postseason spotlight. In 33 minutes off the bench, Williams poured in 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line.



Patrick Beverley was also rather clutch on a night when the Rockets needed to compensate for poor three-point shooting (6-of-37 as a team) with 15 points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass:



Beverley also set the tone in the trash-talking department as he went toe-to-toe with Westbrook during a contentious fourth quarter:

Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers Westbrook Works Hard for Every Basket The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Kevin Durant Hits Deep 3 Over Westbrook Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Michael Carter-Williams "Fouls" James Harden Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime James Harden to Sam Dekker Alley-Oop Nene Big Slam Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

Thanks to those individual efforts and the Rockets' ability to get easier buckets below the free-throw line—they posted a 50-38 advantage in paint points—they're moving on.

The Rockets will now await the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals.

Regardless of which team the Rockets face, the series figures to be a rather lengthy one considering they went 1-3 against the Spurs and 2-2 against the Grizzlies during the regular season.