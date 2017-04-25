WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25April 25, 2017
While Raw was feeling the pressure of the final hype for its Payback pay-per-view Monday night, WWE SmackDown Live was able to present a show that advanced stories and positioned stars to make a major impact going forward.
Shinsuke Nakamura kicked off the show with a message for the WWE Universe but was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler, who furthered his blooming rivalry with The King of Strong Style.
AJ Styles squared off with Baron Corbin in a rematch of last week's main event. With United States champion Kevin Owens on commentary, the likelihood of a physical altercation between The Phenomenal One and The Prizefighter was high.
WWE champion Randy Orton battled Wyatt Family minion Erick Rowan in a No Disqualification match, top tag teams competed in Beat the Clock Matches to determine the new No. 1 contender and Naomi defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte in the night's main event.
Who emerged victorious, which feuds captured headlines and were there a new champion crowned in the evening's marquee bout?
Shinsuke Nakamura Promo
Shinsuke Nakamura joined Renee Young in the ring for a special interview segment to kick off this week's broadcast.
Before he could address the SmackDown Live fans, Dolph Ziggler's music interrupted. The Showoff headed to the ring, where proceeded to poke fun at Nakamura, referring to him as Michael Jackson.
Nakamura turned the tables on Ziggler, speaking something in Japanese before putting an exclamation on it by calling the former world champion a jackass.
Ziggler tried for a superkick, which The King of Strong Style caught. He dropped Ziggler and teased the Kinshasa but the heel rolled to the safety of the arena floor. Nakamura stood tall to close out the segment.
Grade
B
Analysis
Calling each other names is not the way to enhance a rivalry in 2017.
With that said, this is a textbook case of a Superstar used to the spotlight being jealous of the hot new star who has come along and snatched the attention of the fans away from him. Not sure of how to react, he strikes out with lame insults and proceeds to be shown up.
It is simple, effective storytelling that will help fans invest in it more come Backlash, where Nakamura will surely Kinshasa Ziggler into oblivion for his first main roster victory.
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin
In a rematch from last week's show, AJ Styles battled Baron Corbin in singles competition.
The Lone Wolf kept Styles grounded for the majority of the bout, preventing him from mounting one of his signature aerial comebacks. A big backbreaker continued to wear The Phenomenal One down until a sliding forearm by the former WWE champion turned the tide in his favor.
Styles attempted The Phenomenal Forearm but was forced to land on his feet when Corbin dodged. The NXT export would thwart defeat for only a moment, though, as Styles scored a rollup for the victory.
After the match, United States champion Kevin Owens attacked, attempting to gain a physical and psychological edge ahead of his showdown with Styles.
Sami Zayn made the save and unloaded on his former friend with a series of hard rights. He would dispatch of Corbin with The Helluva Kick but endure a sneak attack by Owens. The champion then proceeded to plant Styles with the Popup Powerbomb before standing over him to close out the segment.
Result
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin
Grade
A
Analysis
Styles' victory over Corbin was fluky enough that it will not hurt The Lone Wolf in the long run.
Zayn's interjection and subsequent finisher to Corbin suggests those two may find themselves opposite each other come Backlash. If that is the case, there are worse directions for either to go in as they bide time for something more important and rewarding to do.
Owens getting heat on Styles was the perfect way to end this segment in that it further establishes that the latter is, officially, a babyface again.
Tag Team Beat the Clock Match: American Alpha vs. The Colons
Last week, American Alpha suffered what can best be described an upset loss to Epico and Primo, The Colons. Tuesday night, they not only had the opportunity to avenge that loss, they also had the chance to become No. 1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships currently held by The Usos.
The match was the first in two Beat the Clock Challenge bouts on this night.
They would have much more success than they did a week ago.
Epico and Primo dominated the match, even delivering cheap shots to Jason Jordan to keep him from receiving the hot tag from Chad Gable. Unfortunately for them, the tag was made, the former collegiate wrestler exploded into the ring and Grand Amplitude ended any chance the former Shining Stars had of scoring the victory.
Result
American Alpha defeated The Colons at 5:17 to set the time to beat
Grade
B-
Analysis
It is nice to see hard working teams like The Colons have the opportunity to enjoy a little push but the fact that American Alpha has been devalued to the extent that they have been, struggling to beat a team that was once the doormat for the Raw tag team division, speaks volume of how miserably the division has been treated on Tuesday nights.
This did nothing to enhance hopes that things were about to get any better, either.
No Disqualification Match: Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan
Just days before a House of Horrors Match against Bray Wyatt at Payback, WWE champion Randy Orton squared off with Wyatt Family sheep Erick Rowan in a No Disqualification match.
At one point prior to a commercial break, Orton blasted Rowan with a kendo stick, sending him crashing from the ring apron through a table set up at ringside.
Rowan shook off the punishment and controlled the second-half of the match, wearing The Viper down and slamming his head into the ring steps.
Late, he sandwiched a chair in the corner. The massive Superstar attempted to send Orton into it, only to have the champion block it, send Rowan crashing into it and deliver an RKO to finish him off.
Result
Randy Orton defeated Erick Rowan in a No Disqualification Match
Grade
B-
Analysis
Like most Orton matches since 2014, this was entertaining, featured hard work from both men, but never really excelled past "really good" status.
Rowan never really looked like a legitimate threat to defeat Orton, which is the problem with every former Wyatt Family member not named Bray. And in some cases, even him.
If anything, this was a nice precursor to Sunday's match between Orton and Wyatt at Payback. That match has yet to be explained, defined or otherwise addressed beyond its horrible, cliched "House of Horrors" nickname.
Jinder Mahal Interrupts Randy Orton
After Orton's quality win, he was cutting a promo on Bray Wyatt and The House of Horrors when Jinder Mahal interrupted.
Mahal suggested that Orton overlooked and disrespected him because of the way he looks. He cited The Viper's ignorance and promised to defeat him for the WWE title at Backlash.
He attempted to cheap shot Orton but the champion blocked it. The third-generation Superstar attempted his draping DDT but The Singh Brothers hit the ring and turned the ordeal into a three-on-one beatdown.
Mahal planted him with a Cobra Clutch Slam and stood over Orton, the WWE Championship in hand.
The heels returned to the locker room, Mahal still clutching the title as The Viper struggled to recover.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a strong segment that established the numbers game Orton will have to fend off if he is to retain his title when he defends against Mahal at Backlash.
Mahal turning the blame of fans for judging him based on his appearance feels like a cheap "evil foreigner" heel trope that WWE Creative did not have to present. Letting Mahal succeed as a villain because he is a bad guy rather than because he and The Singh Brothers are of Indian descent would do him more long-term good than settling for the cheap and easy alternative.
Stealing the WWE Championship is a nice plot device that could help build heat for a program that is likely to need it.
Beat the Clock: The Ascension vs. Breezango
Two heel teams competed for the right to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the second Beat the Clock Challenge Match of the night. With a 5:17 time to beat, both Breezango and The Ascension cut a fast and furious pace, each of them trying to score a victory over the other.
The bruising duo of Konnor and Viktor used their power to subdue Tyler Breeze but a hot tag to Fandango turned the fortunes of The Fashion Po Po around.
Fandango picked up the victory over Viktor with time to spare, meaning the comedic enhancement team is the new No. 1 contenders to the gold.
Result
Breezango defeated The Ascension
Grade
D
Analysis
Tyler Breeze and Fandango are among the more underrated acts in WWE but they have not built near the credibility needed to be taken seriously as threats to The Usos' titles.
Longtime jobbers who have been beaten down and embarrassed by everyone from Heath Slater to Nikki Bella, they have not sniffed the titles to date.
With that said, both were extraordinary in WWE's Southpaw Wrestling and should deliver entertaining television if the opportunity presents itself.
Beside their sudden reintroduction to relevance, the only other takeaway from this was the complete and utter disappointment The Ascension has become.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Naomi vs. Charlotte
Charlotte attempted to dethrone SmackDown women's champion Naomi in Tuesday's main event.
After the formal introductions that accompany all major championship bouts, the female competitors waged war in an action-packed main event.
Just as she had numerous times before, Charlotte attempted to wear her opponent out. She could not keep the resilient Naomi down, though, enduring a jawbreaker that allowed the champion to claw her way back into the match.
She delivered a big kick and followed up with The Rear View for an incredibly close two-count.
Charlotte answered with a powerbomb and tried for a moonsault, only to catch Naomi's knees to the midsection.
Suddenly, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina hit the ring and attacked Charlotte to draw a disqualification.
After the match, the trio triple-teamed Charlotte until Naomi made the save. Ultimately, both competitors caught a beatdown that left them lying in a heap and the heels standing tall to close out the show.
Result
Charlotte defeated women's champion Naomi by disqualification
Grade
B+
Analysis
It appears as though Charlotte will be a reluctant babyface. The assault from Carmella, Natalya and Tamina was focused primarily on her, suggesting their beatdown is fueled by jealousy. If not that, the entitlement Charlotte demonstrated upon her arrival on SmackDown.
If that is the case, perhaps Charlotte continues to play the heel forced to align herself with Naomi for her own self-preservation.
It remains to be seen where the story heads but one thing is for certain: the SmackDown Live women's division is far more interesting than what is going on over on Raw, thanks to Tuesday night's bold, show-closing booking.