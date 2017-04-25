WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

While Raw was feeling the pressure of the final hype for its Payback pay-per-view Monday night, WWE SmackDown Live was able to present a show that advanced stories and positioned stars to make a major impact going forward.

Shinsuke Nakamura kicked off the show with a message for the WWE Universe but was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler, who furthered his blooming rivalry with The King of Strong Style.

AJ Styles squared off with Baron Corbin in a rematch of last week's main event. With United States champion Kevin Owens on commentary, the likelihood of a physical altercation between The Phenomenal One and The Prizefighter was high.

WWE champion Randy Orton battled Wyatt Family minion Erick Rowan in a No Disqualification match, top tag teams competed in Beat the Clock Matches to determine the new No. 1 contender and Naomi defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte in the night's main event.

Who emerged victorious, which feuds captured headlines and were there a new champion crowned in the evening's marquee bout?