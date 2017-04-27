Jarrad Davis to Lions: Twitter Reacts as LB Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Linebacker Jarrad Davis learned he will don the uniform for the Detroit Lions after he was the 21st pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Davis had a steady ascent to becoming one of the top prospects in this year's draft class. He started the 2016 season ranked 30th on B/R draft expert Matt Miller's big board and was limited to nine games, causing him to record just six tackles for loss and two sacks.

After Florida's pro day in March, Davis' stock took off. Miller offered a glowing assessment about the linebacker after his workout.

"Davis made himself some money with times of 4.58 and 4.59, per a scout at the run," he wrote. "He also jumped 38.5 inches and did 23 bench press reps. Davis' stock is heating up, and he should be considered a late first-rounder."

When Davis was at his best and healthy, back in 2015, he was a terrific defender for Florida. He tied for second on the team with 11 tackles for loss and tied for third with 3.5 sacks.

Even though Davis only made it through one season healthy at Florida, it hasn't shaken the resolve of some talent evaluators when it comes to his professional outlook.

"He's good," one AFC executive told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "I don't care about some of those holes you are talking about. Kill him so maybe somebody will listen to you and he can fall to us. We'll take him."

Because of the time Davis missed in college, his skills may still be raw for the NFL, but there's no doubt about his athleticism and speed being able to play as soon as he puts on a uniform.

The Lions have been happy to draft high-ceiling athletes on defense in the first round recently. Ezekiel Ansah and Darius Slay have worked out well for the team, turning into foundation pieces for head coach Jim Caldwell to build around.

The hope is that Davis will be able to follow in their footsteps. He's got to prove himself capable of staying healthy, but the upside was too great for the Lions to ignore late in the first round.