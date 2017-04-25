Marcus Smart Says He Laughs at Jimmy Butler Questioning His Toughness

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart isn't sweating Jimmy Butler's comments about his toughness.

"I laugh at that," Smart said, per MassLive.com's Jay King. "This is about Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls, not Marcus Smart vs. Jimmy. I ain't gotta sit here and say this and that, I'm this, I'm that. I ain't that type of guy. My actions speak louder than words. It ain't hard to find me. So. But right now I'm focused on my teammates and this series."

After the Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 104-95 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Sunday, Butler took aim at Smart and said he was "a great actor, acting tough. It's what he does. But I don't think he's about that [life]," according to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg.

Those remarks came on the heels of a verbal spat between the two, which materialized in the second quarter of Game 4:

"I ain't gotta talk about what I am about. I could show you, but I'm not going to tell you," Smart added, per Forsberg. "So like I said, it ain't hard to find me. And you heard him, he said, 'I don't think Marcus Smart's about that life?' Last time I checked, if you're going to say somebody ain't about that life, you should know, right?"

With tensions on the rise and the series knotted at two games apiece, Game 5 figures to be a testy affair as the Celtics and Bulls jockey for a 3-2 lead.

All of the action from TD Garden is slated to get underway Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

