Aqib Talib Relieved NFL Won't Suspend Him for Accidentally Shooting Himself

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib told reporters Tuesday it was "a relief" that he avoided NFL discipline after he accidentally shot himself in the leg last June.

"Definitely a relief, man," he said, according to ESPN.com's Michael Kelly. "Just glad I could put it behind me and move on to the season and worry about what I really need to be worrying about."

ESPN previously reported Talib faced the possibility of a one- or two-game suspension, but the league opted against it because an investigation reportedly didn't turn up enough evidence.

However, the NFL did send Talib a letter cautioning him to be careful when in possession of firearms.

"While there are no allegations that the firearm with which you injured yourself on June 5, 2016 was unlawfully possessed under current Texas law, it is critical that you understand that the decision to own a firearm brings with it the obligation to possess and maintain it responsibly, safely and legally," the letter said, per ESPN.com news services.

Talib, 31, recorded three interceptions and 12 defended passes in 13 appearances a season ago.

