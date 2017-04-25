Maria Sharapova Reportedly May Be Required to Qualify for 2017 French Open

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova may have to win three matches as a wild card to be a part of the 2017 French Open field.

On Tuesday, the Daily Telegraph, via ESPN.com, reported Sharapova could be granted a wild-card spot into qualifying. French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said a decision regarding Sharapova's status will be made by the week of May 15.

The French Open starts May 28.

A potential wild-card spot for Sharapova is a controversial subject because she is just returning to tennis Wednesday at the Porsche Grand Prix after a 15-month ban for taking an illegal drug.

ESPN.com noted a number of players, including Sharapova's Wednesday opponent, Roberta Vinci, and Alize Cornet, have spoken against giving the 30-year-old "special privileges because of her name recognition or pedigree" when it comes to potentially granting her a spot in the field after the suspension.

"For the kids, for the players, it is not OK to help with a wild card the player that was banned for doping," Simona Halep said, per ESPN.com. "It is not about Maria Sharapova here, but it is about all the players that are found doped."

Sharapova is a two-time French Open winner and could also qualify for the tournament's main draw if she builds up enough points in the upcoming few events.

