NFL Draft 2017: Final Team-by-Team Needs and Fits

Cornerback

The decision to pass over the top cornerback free agents may ultimately prove to be foolish or not, but the Philadelphia Eagles were able to snag an under-the-radar player at the position they desperately need talent at in Patrick Robinson. Robinson finished 2016 as the 59th-best corner in NFL1000, good enough to finish as a decent starter and slot option. But at least one or two more bodies are needed to make this is a viable playoff group of corners.

This is the class if any for the Eagles to double dip at the position. There may not be an obvious first-round fit, allowing the Eagles to look elsewhere at another position and address corner in the second and third round. Clemson’s Cordrea Tankersley and LSU’s Tre’Davious White would be early starters considering their length and consistency in coverage. In round three, Ahkello Witherspoon from Colorado and Cameron Sutton from Tennessee offer different skill sets. Witherspoon would battle with Jalen Mills to start and allow Robinson to move to the slot, while Sutton would possibly take the slot spot himself.

Outside Linebacker

As outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks has lost his role with the team in 2016, it’s obvious the Eagles will need to address that position this year. Nigel Bradham is an excellent coverage man, but the weak-side is open for competition if Kendricks is indeed traded eventually. Sitting at No. 14, the Eagles could have the opportunity to grab the premier one in the class, Temple’s Haason Reddick.

Reddick has limited experience in the role but he’s an elite athlete with incredible range for his size. There’s a chance he’s off the board already, though, which would then put the Eagles in a position to wait for Zach Cunningham in round two, or Alex Anzalone or Jayon Brown in round three.

Running Back

Unfortunately for the Eagles, it’s likely they’re just out of range for the two top running backs in the class, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey. Each is expected to be gone in the top-nine picks, and at 14, the Eagles might be forcing a pick on a player with injury and character question marks or one with a major off-field incident in his past. Those two are Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon, respectively.

That may be too much of a reach for the Eagles to feel comfortable with, and waiting until round two could allow them to get a similar talent. Alvin Kamara of Tennessee would fit the West Coast, zone-based scheme extremely well, and is a cleaner prospect than both. Another option is finding a mid-round value like Toledo’s Kareem Hunt or South Florida’s Marlon Mack. There are plenty of good scheme fits who could instantly contribute to this backfield.