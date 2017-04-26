NBA Mock Draft 2017: Updated 1st-Round Predictions, Analysis for Top Prospects

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Updated 1st-Round Predictions, Analysis for Top ProspectsApril 26, 2017
As the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and other NBA playoff teams continue to battle for a shot at the title, the league's bottom-feeders are preparing for June 22.
This year's draft is peculiar. For starters, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, are more likely than any other team to land the top overall selection thanks to their 2013 deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to forfeit their pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it falls outside of the top three.
Again, it's a weird year.
Below you will find some predictions as we inch closer to the May 16 lottery.
Mock
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|Class
|1
|Celtics
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Washington
|Freshman
|2
|Suns
|Josh Jackson
|SF
|Kansas
|Freshman
|3
|Lakers
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|UCLA
|Freshman
|4
|Sixers
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Duke
|Freshman
|5
|Magic
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Kentucky
|Freshman
|6
|Wolves
|Jonathan Isaac
|SF
|Florida State
|Freshman
|7
|Knicks
|Malik Monk
|SG
|Kentucky
|Freshman
|8
|Kings
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Arizona
|Freshman
|9
|Mavericks
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|France
|N/A
|10
|Kings
|Dennis Smith
|PG
|N.C. State
|Freshman
|11
|Hornets
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Gonzaga
|Freshman
|12
|Pistons
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Indiana
|Sophomore
|13
|Nuggets
|Justin Jackson
|SF
|Duke
|Senior
|14
|Bulls
|Terrance Ferguson
|SG
|Australia
|N/A
|15
|Blazers
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Texas
|Freshman
|16
|Heat
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Louisville
|Sophomore
|17
|Bucks
|Justin Patton
|C
|Creighton
|Freshman
|18
|Pacers
|Ivan Rabb
|PF
|California
|Sophomore
|19
|Blazers
|TJ Leaf
|PF
|UCLA
|Freshman
|20
|Hawks
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Kentucky
|Freshman
|21
|Thunder
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Duke
|Sophomore
|22
|Nets
|Harry Giles
|PF
|Duke
|Freshman
|23
|Blazers
|Jawun Evans
|PG
|Oklahoma State
|Freshman
|24
|Jazz
|Caleb Swanigan
|PF
|Purdue
|Sophomore
|25
|Raptors
|Tyler Lydon
|F
|Syracuse
|Sophomore
|26
|Magic
|Semi Ojeleye
|F
|SMU
|Junior
|27
|Nets
|Jordan Bell
|PF
|Oregon
|Junior
|28
|Lakers
|Thomas Bryant
|C
|Indiana
|Sophomore
|29
|Spurs
|Dillon Brooks
|SG/SF
|Oregon
|Junior
|30
|Jazz
|Josh Hart
|SG
|Villanova
|Senior
|Author's predictions
Predictions
Knicks stick with Kentucky
The New York Knicks need backcourt help.
With free agent Derrick Rose likely to depart from the Big Apple in hopes of a thicker contract and Justin Holiday potentially in for a big payday elsewhere, the Knicks could be left with the following collection of guards:
- Chasson Randle
- Ron Baker
- Sasha Vujacic
- Courtney Lee
With Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony, Willy Hernangomez and, by virtue of his grandiose salary, Joakim Noah down low, it's paramount that the Knicks improve their little guys. Assuming the lottery plays out in their favor, sticking with a pair of First Team All-SEC Kentucky Wildcats would be wise.
Even with Lee signed through 2019-20, sharpshooter Malik Monk is a can't-miss pick for New York. In addition to French guard Frank Ntilikina, ESPN New York's Ian Begley reported in March that the clutch shooter is "on [their] radar."
He should be.
SEC Network @SECNetwork
Time to update the Malik Monk highlight reel. 👀 https://t.co/G7RBrSwqR012/30/2016, 1:51:12 AM
In addition to being an uber-impressive athlete capable of hanging with the NBA's elite on the perimeter, Monk was steady under pressure in his lone year under coach John Calipari:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
MARCH!!!! #Elite8 https://t.co/FJQIF7GpPB3/26/2017, 11:23:44 PM
Monk is projected by DraftExpress to be taken around the No. 6 pick. His teammate, De'Aaron Fox, though, is believed to be at least a top-five pick.
If the ping-pong balls are especially kind to New York, drafting a potential franchise point guard should be the move.
"All these guys are impressive in one way or another," Zagsblog's Adam Zagoria said on the 4 Quarters Podcast last week. "De'Aaron Fox is a guy who's very charismatic and very mature. I think he would probably do well in New York."
Fox's claim to fame is dominating UCLA Bruins star Lonzo Ball in the Sweet 16. He set a freshman NCAA tournament record with 39 points on 13-of-20 shooting to go along with four assists. But he's more than one big game.
A dynamic point guard is a near-necessity in modern basketball. Getting one on a rookie deal would allow the Knicks to plug holes elsewhere. And, make no mistake—coming off their fourth straight postseason absence, there are many to be filled.
Celtics add a point guard
Isaiah Thomas was a borderline MVP candidate in 2016-17.
He carried Boston to the top seed in the East while trailing only James Harden (29.1) and Russell Westbrook (31.6) in scoring average (28.9).
I.T. was nothing short of outstanding.
But he's 28 with one year remaining on his contract. His value will likely never be higher. Depending on how the team is faring, it's possible Boston trades him at the deadline next year (there are no rumblings about this, to be clear—it just makes sense).
Expect the Celtics to draft a point guard with this thought in the backs of their minds. Terry Rozier isn't the long-term answer. No. 1 off the board on DraftExpress is Washington freshman Markelle Fultz, who is intrigued by the idea of playing with Thomas, a fellow former Husky.
Here's what he told Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated's The Crossover:
"I've talked to him a lot. We always talk about the opportunity [of him getting drafted to Boston]. That would be the craziest backcourt. The way he scores, the way I can pass, and the way I can score…we can switch between the 1 and 2."
Fultz is 6'5" and lanky. Thomas is generously listed as 5'9". It'd be a visually strange duo, but Brad Stevens embraces position-less offense. It could work.
Earlier in the year, per Sharp, Thomas called Fultz "special" and said "he's got the full package.”
Even if Boston gets unlucky and doesn't draw the top selection, expect general manager Danny Ainge to remain in play for an additional point guard. Ball, Fox, N.C. State's Dennis Smith or even France's Frank Ntilikina are all possibilities.
Regardless of who it is, the first half of next season will likely be a trial. If Boston is just steamrolling through the East as Thomas thrives with a rookie ball-handler, maybe the Celtics hang on.
But if the first-year floor general shows a legitimate ability to run the show, Thomas could hit the market.