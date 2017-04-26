WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

There's no denying the level of talent in the cruiserweight division, but it's getting harder and harder to invest in 205 Live when WWE puts so little effort into the storylines.

Neville has been great ever since he turned heel and won the Cruiserweight Championship, and TJ Perkins is coming into his own as his cheating sidekick, but there's a whole roster full of Superstars who aren't being used properly.

Drew Gulak's new gimmick of discouraging people from jumping off the top rope isn't working, Alicia Fox's relationships have never been entertaining and guys like Gran Metalik and Tony Nese are being left behind.

Even if the feuds have been falling flat, 205 Live always manages to have at least one match worth taking the time to sit down and watch. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode.

