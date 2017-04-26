WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25April 26, 2017
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 25
There's no denying the level of talent in the cruiserweight division, but it's getting harder and harder to invest in 205 Live when WWE puts so little effort into the storylines.
Neville has been great ever since he turned heel and won the Cruiserweight Championship, and TJ Perkins is coming into his own as his cheating sidekick, but there's a whole roster full of Superstars who aren't being used properly.
Drew Gulak's new gimmick of discouraging people from jumping off the top rope isn't working, Alicia Fox's relationships have never been entertaining and guys like Gran Metalik and Tony Nese are being left behind.
Even if the feuds have been falling flat, 205 Live always manages to have at least one match worth taking the time to sit down and watch. Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa
- We saw this exact same tag team match on the Fastlane Kickoff show.
- Tozawa should wait two more seconds before coming out for his entrance. His music has a perfect moment for him to burst onto the stage, but he is always a few steps early. Little details like that help more than most people realize.
- Dar had the worst case of hat hair I have ever seen.
- It looked like Kendrick was wearing the same jacket he used when he first developed his "The Brian Kendrick" gimmick back in 2008.
Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick haven't had much physical contact recently, but that changed Tuesday when Tozawa teamed up with Rich Swann to take on Kendrick and Noam Dar.
The Scottish Supernova was still upset after Swann orchestrated the destruction of his relationship with Foxy last week, so he was out for blood.
Neither one of these feuds is helping anyone involved except when it comes to keeping them in front of the camera, but all four men are outstanding wrestlers, so the match was still enjoyable.
Kendrick and Dar showed some aggression by attacking their opponents before the bell, but everything else that followed was uneventful.
After a miscommunication between Dar and Kendrick, Tozawa picked up the win for his team with a textbook shining wizard.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights
Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese
- Even Corey Graves, who is supposed to be a heel commentator, couldn't get excited about Gulak's gimmick.
- Nese countering a tornado DDT into a vertical suplex was an impressive display of power.
- Ali running on the apron and rolling over the post to land on Nese at ringside was a great spot. Ali just needs to improve on the mic and he will be a major player in the division.
The second match of the night saw Tony Nese take on a man who has been gaining a lot of support from the WWE Universe recently in Mustafa Ali.
For the second week in a row, Drew Gulak cost Ali a win by pulling Nese out of the ring to avoid the inverted 450, which somehow caused Ali to be disqualified.
Storylines like this are why some people think WWE isn't even trying anymore. Gulak is an incredible technician who should be tying people up in submissions, not protesting moves from the top rope.
Hearing him try to explain his views on commentary distracted from what was a decent match happening in the ring. Ali and Nese are both exciting performers who could have stolen the show under different circumstances.
Grade: B
Notes and Highlights
Neville vs. Jack Gallagher
- Dasha Fuentes interviewed Neville earlier in the show. WWE's current backstage interviewers need to develop bigger personalities. Renee Young did and she has become a staple of WWE programming.
- It's nice to see WWE advertising a UK title match on this week's NXT between Tyler Bate and Gallagher. May the best mustache win.
- Neville throwing Gallagher's umbrella up the ramp got more heat than most of the heels on the show.
- Neville no-selling a dropkick only to get dropped with a brutal headbutt was the highlight of the match.
- A pattern seems to be developing with 205 Live. The first two matches are decent, but the main event always delivers. It's too bad the creative writing doesn't live up to the wrestling.
The main event of the evening featured Neville facing Gentleman Jack Gallagher in a non-title match. These two had some great matches a few months ago, so there were high expectations for this one.
They started with some standard chain wrestling, but it didn't take them long to pick up the pace and start using some of their signature moves.
Neville gets more vicious with each passing week, and he has learned how to goad the crowd into booing him with the little details he adds between each maneuver.
Both competitors were given significant time to shine, but when it was all said and done, The King of the Cruiserweights picked up the victory by submission.
Neville attacked Gallagher after the match was over, but Austin Aries made the save and locked his Payback opponent in the Last Chancery to end the show.
Grade: A-
Notes and Highlights
What did you think of this week's episode of 205 Live?