MLB Metrics 101: The 10 Most Overrated Stars of Baseball

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

Madison Bumgarner has six Reputation Points and a 3.88 Normal/Prime WAR. For perspective, the rough baseline for an All-Star-caliber player is 4 WAR.

Granted, this isn't counting Mad Bum's frequent dominance in October. Nor does it count what he can do with his bat. But due to the boost he gets from pitching at AT&T Park, there actually is an argument that he's deserving of the dreaded "O" word.

Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

By way of seven All-Star nods and eight Gold Gloves, Yadier Molina has a whopping 19 Reputation Points. But he's right there with Mad Bum with his 3.89 Normal/Prime WAR. He was indeed an excellent defender as he was winning his Gold Gloves. But since he's spent much of his career as a mediocre-to-bad hitter, the brakes should be pumped on the assumption that he's a future Hall of Famer.

Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

With a 3.37 Normal/Prime WAR to go with nine Reputation Points, Dallas Keuchel qualified for a spot in the top 10. But an executive decision was made to hold him out.

Keuchel's a late bloomer who wasn't viewed as a star until he actually became a star. Plus, nobody can say he didn't earn his 2015 Cy Young or his three Gold Gloves. He's a special case.

Wil Myers, San Diego Padres

With a 1.70 Normal/Prime WAR to go with six Reputation Points, Wil Myers qualified as the most overrated star among the players in the sample.

But he's another special case. He was a deserving Rookie of the Year in 2013 and a deserving All-Star in 2016. What makes him look bad is a small sample size in '13 due to a late call-up and injury-marred seasons in 2014 and 2015 that put his star power on ice.